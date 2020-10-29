Walmart pulls guns from sales floors, citing civil unrest
Walmart plans to remove guns and ammunition from its sales floors in the US following unrest in Philadelphia this week, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
The retail giant will continue to sell the items to consumers who request them, but will pull them from displays. Guns and ammunition are sold at about half of US stores, primarily in locations where hunting is popular, a company spokeswoman said.
“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” a Walmart spokeswoman said. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”
The move comes after Philadelphia on Wednesday announced a nighttime curfew following two nights of unrest over the police killing of Walter Wallace, who became the latest Black person to die at the hands of law enforcement.
Earlier killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans have spawned mass protests throughout the US this year.
Thousands of people have taken to Philadelphia’s streets, with looting and violence breaking out, since police on Monday shot dead Wallace, who was carrying a knife. Wallace’s family said he had mental health problems.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said there would be no curfew Thursday night, but “we encourage residents to remain home, unless travel is necessary.”
Maryland man arrested over plot to kidnap, beat, sodomize and murder Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on national TV
A Maryland man was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
WJZ reported that James Dale Reed, 42, of Maryland was arrested earlier this month after he admitted writing a letter and leaving it at a Frederick home on the morning of Oct. 4. A Ring door camera caught an image of the person.
According to The New York Times, Reed is accused of threatening to kidnap and murder the Democratic candidates.
Second-degree murder charge for security guard who shot man at ‘Patriot Rally’ in Denver: report
The security guard working for a Denver television station will be facing a murder charge.
"A 30-year-old security guard will face a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a participant in a “Patriot Rally” in downtown Denver on Saturday, prosecutors announced Thursday," The Denver Post reports.
"If convicted, Matthew Robert Dolloff could face up to 48 years in prison in connection to the shooting, which his family’s attorney has said was an act of self-defense. Dolloff was working as a security guard for journalists at Denver television station 9News when he opened fire," the newspaper reported. "Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced she’ll formally file the charges against Dolloff on Monday. Police had arrested Dolloff on suspicion of first-degree murder."
Eric Trump cancels gun shop event after former employee is linked to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
Eric Trump will not appear at a Michigan gun store this week after a former employee was linked to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
Huron Valley Guns announced the cancellation on Facebook.
"With much regret I must announce that the Trump Campaign changed venues within the last hour," a statement from Huron Valley Guns said. "In February 2020 we had a young man that worked on the range who would show up for work in a LOT of tactical gear. We found that a little odd. We weren't comfortable with him for a few other reasons and fired him after 3 weeks. He ended up being one of the fringe characters arrested for the Governor Whitmer kidnapping."