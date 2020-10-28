Quantcast
Walter Wallace Jr.: A Black life that mattered

2 hours ago

- Commentary

If your Black son is mentally ill and is behaving erratically, think before you call the cops.If you do, he may wind up shot multiple times like Walter Wallace Jr. was on Monday afternoon in West Philly.Two cops fatally wounded him in front of his mother as neighbors watched, leaving a community traumatized not just by the shooting but by the rioting and destruction that took place in the streets after.I viewed the cellphone video of the shooting numerous times and can’t get the sound of his mother’s wails out of my head. Or the questions we don’t yet have answers to: Why didn’t the officers u…

Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the culmination of a five-year-long misogynist temper tantrum

14 hours ago

October 27, 2020

It was five years and two months ago that candidate Donald Trump became livid that a mere woman — Fox News host Megyn Kelly — had the temerity to talk back to him, and responded with a vile sexist dig. Kelly is no friend to feminists, but for once in her miserable career as a right-wing troll, she had done the right thing: Standing up to Trump's sexism.

During a Fox News debate in August of 2015, Kelly had questioned Trump's long history of calling women "'fat pigs,' 'dogs,' 'slobs,' and 'disgusting animals.'"

Trump’s trade war backfired — and made it even more advantageous for American companies to transfer operations to China

15 hours ago

October 27, 2020

The 2016 election was a referendum on free trade, which many blamed for destroying millions of American manufacturing jobs. In 2020, it could be about the merits of trade wars.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, he tore up deals, launched a trade war with China and renegotiated NAFTA. His campaign claims the war was a success and that his policies were bringing back manufacturing jobs – until the pandemic arrived – and so voters should give him another four years.

