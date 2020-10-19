Washington’s mandatory sex-education referendum tests conservative power at the ballot box
SEATTLE — This spring, as the coronavirus spread across Washington, a team of stalwart volunteers set up signature-gathering drive-thrus outside churches and stores. Their aim: to put a referendum on the November ballot overturning a new law that required public schools to teach comprehensive sexual health education.Thousands of voters streamed to these impromptu drive-thrus. By June, more than 264,000 people had signed, more than double the number needed for the referendum to qualify for the ballot.But in the roughly four months since then, the campaign has moved mostly online. Those who favo…
Pelosi slams Trump for using ‘fear tactics’ at Michigan campaign rally
President Trump is using “fear tactics” to rile up his base, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday.“The president has to realize that the words of the president of the United States weigh a ton,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And, in our political dialogue, to inject fear tactics into it, especially a woman governor and her family, is so irresponsible.”Pelosi was discussing Trump’s Saturday rally in Michigan in which he urged attendees to get Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to “open up the state,” prompting chants of “Lock her up!”“In all fairness to people who listen to him, pe... (more…)
‘I need him home’: Families hit by Muslim ban speak out ahead of vote
Pamela and Afshin Raghebi will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this December -- but whether it's a joyful occasion or one marred by the pain of their ongoing forced separation depends on the outcome of the November 3 election.
"I need him home," Pamela tearfully told AFP, two years after her husband left the US to complete a routine legal process to finalize his permanent residency, but was prevented from returning because of the "Muslim ban."
In June 2018, the Supreme Court upheld Donald Trump's third travel ban, which focuses its most restrictive measures on citizens of five Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen -- as well as North Korea and Venezuela.
Deep in ‘Trump Country,’ Alabamans hope he’ll win 90 percent or more
A solemn prayer rings out in a wood-paneled courtroom in Winston County, where Donald Trump won a resounding 90 percent of the vote in 2016.
Republicans in this conservative bastion in northern Alabama say they hope God will allow the president -- a man so unlike them in so many ways -- to do even better this time.
Their prayer finished, they turn in unison to the flag hanging at the room's entrance to recite the traditional Pledge of Allegiance, voices full, hands on hearts.
It is the last meeting of the local Republican Party before the November 3 election, and it includes an a-cappella rendition of "God Bless the USA," a rousing country anthem that has become a staple of Trump rallies.