WATCH: ‘Access Hollywood’ tape immortalized by comedian Sarah Cooper — with Helen Mirren as Billy Bush

Published

1 min ago

on

Dame Helen Lydia Mirren, DBE (screengrab).

Dame Helen Mirren guest stars in a recreation of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape of Donald Trump bragging about committing sexual assault to Billy Bush.

The scene is from Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper’s new Netflix special “Everything is Fine.” Mirren plays Bush, while Cooper does her widely-praised Trump lip-syncing.

“Mirren is one of several A-list guest stars in the special, which also features Aubrey Plaza, Jon Hamm, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. Everything’s Fine was assembled quickly over the last few months in order to release it ahead of the 2020 election, and includes various sketches tackling our current political and apocalyptic-seeming moment,” Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday.

2020 Election

Right-wing judges threaten to toss Minnesota ballots that don’t arrive by Election Day — even if they were sent on time

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

On Thursday, a three-judge panel for the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out a consent decree protecting mail-in ballots in Minnesota that arrive later than Election Day, as long as they are postmarked by that date.

The 2-1 order, issued by judges appointed by George W. Bush and Donald Trump, argues that the Minnesota Secretary of State usurped the authority of the legislature. The decision does not automatically throw out ballots that arrive late — but orders state election officials to set them aside, and suggests that they could be invalidated after the election.

Here is a link to the order.

Breaking Banner

Senior DHS official slams Twitter after being locked out of account for ‘hate speech’

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that Customs and Border Protection chief Mark Morgan lashed out at Twitter during a news conference on border wall construction, complaining that they had briefly locked his account under "hate speech" policies for tweeting his support of the wall.

The original tweet in question had stated that "every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs from entering our country."

2020 Election

Here’s why counting 2020 votes could hinge on 13,500 misprinted ballots in Wisconsin

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Officials in Wisconsin are warning of delays in counting votes after 13,500 ballots were misprinted.

"The state Supreme Court declined to take a case Thursday that would tell officials in northeastern Wisconsin how to deal with misprinted ballots, raising the prospect of lengthy counting delays as clerks fill out thousands of replacement ballots on Election Day," Patrick Marley reported for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday.

