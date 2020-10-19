Did Arizona’s GOP governor make fun of Biden’s childhood stutter at Trump’s rally?

At President Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ), a firm ally of the president, appeared to make fun of Joe Biden’s childhood stutter, according to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman.

“J-J-Joe Biden is wrong for America!” said Ducey, putting emphasis on the fake speech impediment.

The governor of Arizona mocks Biden’s stutter, almost certain to become the latest person to claim he didn’t know when asked about it. https://t.co/iyrms0DB90 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 19, 2020

Haberman later deleted the tweet and suggested it was not completely clear whether Ducey deliberately mocked Biden’s stutter, saying that it could just be a “reverb” effect.

Deleting this because there are enough folks who say they hear it as a reverb – folks can click audio and decide what they think without prelude pic.twitter.com/6Etucl5qJy — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 20, 2020

However, some commenters on social media found that an implausible explanation.

I mean, Maggie, I try not to pile on to you, but really: this is pathetic. Even the tweet you deleted was too tentative. — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 20, 2020

Reverb that only affected the ‘J’ in ‘Joe’? C’mon. — Aaron Horwitz (@AaronTheH) October 20, 2020

Music producer for abt 3 decades here, def not how reverb works — JT (@JTStinkworx) October 20, 2020

Biden’s stutter has been a lifelong struggle for him on the political stage. It has frequently caused him to miss or substitute words in speeches as he uses mental techniques to avoid it — a practice that some of his opponents have falsely tried to claim is evidence of senile dementia.