Did Arizona’s GOP governor make fun of Biden’s childhood stutter at Trump’s rally?
At President Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ), a firm ally of the president, appeared to make fun of Joe Biden’s childhood stutter, according to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman.
“J-J-Joe Biden is wrong for America!” said Ducey, putting emphasis on the fake speech impediment.
The governor of Arizona mocks Biden’s stutter, almost certain to become the latest person to claim he didn’t know when asked about it. https://t.co/iyrms0DB90
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 19, 2020
Haberman later deleted the tweet and suggested it was not completely clear whether Ducey deliberately mocked Biden’s stutter, saying that it could just be a “reverb” effect.
Deleting this because there are enough folks who say they hear it as a reverb – folks can click audio and decide what they think without prelude pic.twitter.com/6Etucl5qJy
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 20, 2020
However, some commenters on social media found that an implausible explanation.
I mean, Maggie, I try not to pile on to you, but really: this is pathetic. Even the tweet you deleted was too tentative.
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 20, 2020
Reverb that only affected the ‘J’ in ‘Joe’? C’mon.
— Aaron Horwitz (@AaronTheH) October 20, 2020
Music producer for abt 3 decades here, def not how reverb works
— JT (@JTStinkworx) October 20, 2020
Biden’s stutter has been a lifelong struggle for him on the political stage. It has frequently caused him to miss or substitute words in speeches as he uses mental techniques to avoid it — a practice that some of his opponents have falsely tried to claim is evidence of senile dementia.
2020 Election
Did Arizona’s GOP governor make fun of Biden’s childhood stutter at Trump’s rally?
At President Donald Trump's rally in Arizona on Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ), a firm ally of the president, appeared to make fun of Joe Biden's childhood stutter, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman.
"J-J-Joe Biden is wrong for America!" said Ducey, putting emphasis on the fake speech impediment.
The governor of Arizona mocks Biden’s stutter, almost certain to become the latest person to claim he didn’t know when asked about it. https://t.co/iyrms0DB90
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 19, 2020
2020 Election
Debate commission says moderator can cut Trump’s mic for 2 minutes if he interrupts Biden
On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that they will be adopting new rules that will cut the candidates microphones if they attempt to interrupt the other for 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per debate segment.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Debate commission adopts new rules to mute microphones to allow Trump, Biden 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per segment.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 19, 2020
2020 Election
Trump makes up new conspiracy theory — that Hunter Biden is a prescription drug ‘middle man’
In an attempt to disparage his Democratic candidate's son, President Donald J. Trump referred to Hunter Biden as the "middle man" of drugs.
"...never hear middle women. We'll make it politically correct, they're middle men. These guys are so rich. Who are they? I bet you Hunter gets a piece of the action," Trump said. "Hunter Biden is a middle man on top of everything else. He gets it from China and Ukraine and three and $3.5 million from Moscow and, on top of everything else, he's a middle man. I bet he is. He probably gets a piece of the action."