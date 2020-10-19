Quantcast
Did Arizona’s GOP governor make fun of Biden’s childhood stutter at Trump’s rally?

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) (Image via screengrab).

At President Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ), a firm ally of the president, appeared to make fun of Joe Biden’s childhood stutter, according to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman.

“J-J-Joe Biden is wrong for America!” said Ducey, putting emphasis on the fake speech impediment.

Haberman later deleted the tweet and suggested it was not completely clear whether Ducey deliberately mocked Biden’s stutter, saying that it could just be a “reverb” effect.

However, some commenters on social media found that an implausible explanation.

Biden’s stutter has been a lifelong struggle for him on the political stage. It has frequently caused him to miss or substitute words in speeches as he uses mental techniques to avoid it — a practice that some of his opponents have falsely tried to claim is evidence of senile dementia.


