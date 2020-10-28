WATCH: Author explains why Trump is betraying his position and the oath of office

During a segment of MSNBC's Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace Wednesday, visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace and author David Rothkopf called President Donald J. Trump a "traitor."

"Well, the thesis is that, you know, Donald Trump is a lot of things. He's a liar. He's a racist. He's a misogynist. He's corrupt. But I don't think we should lose track of the fact that from the beginning, he has been involved in betraying the country," Rothkopf said. "You know, the presidency, as you know very well, is one of those rare jobs that begins by taking an oath. You take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution -- and almost immediately, Donald Trump betrayed that oath, broke that oath, and it begins, as Nancy Pelosi says, with Russia. It always comes back to Russia. He embraced the assistance of our most notable adversary in the world. He did it in a way that involved stolen materials. He then defended them. He then rewarded them. He pursued policies that no other president would have pursued -- and he gave deference to their leader over our CIA, over our FBI."