WATCH: Author explains why Trump is betraying his position and the oath of office
During a segment of MSNBC's Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace Wednesday, visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace and author David Rothkopf called President Donald J. Trump a "traitor."
"Well, the thesis is that, you know, Donald Trump is a lot of things. He's a liar. He's a racist. He's a misogynist. He's corrupt. But I don't think we should lose track of the fact that from the beginning, he has been involved in betraying the country," Rothkopf said. "You know, the presidency, as you know very well, is one of those rare jobs that begins by taking an oath. You take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution -- and almost immediately, Donald Trump betrayed that oath, broke that oath, and it begins, as Nancy Pelosi says, with Russia. It always comes back to Russia. He embraced the assistance of our most notable adversary in the world. He did it in a way that involved stolen materials. He then defended them. He then rewarded them. He pursued policies that no other president would have pursued -- and he gave deference to their leader over our CIA, over our FBI."
Ted Cruz scrambles to atone for saying nice things about Joe Biden
Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was ranting and raving like a wild man today, which is most certainly not news. But the backstory is hilarious.
Cruz was inconsolable Wednesday about Twitter’s decision to apply its policies against the spread of hacked materials to New York Post reporting that was based on hacked materials. At issue was the Post’s earnest attempt to invent an October surprise with the “bombshell” that Hunter Biden and the Biden family are responsible for all of the world’s corruption and pedophilia for the past 30 years. Or something of the sort.
While the Post stories might be traceable to reliable sources in the Kremlin, normal people in the media--including some at Fox News--have not been able to confirm the authenticity of whatever might or might not exist on a personal laptop left in a repair shop. As if it all weren’t sleazy enough, the obvious instigator was Rudy Guiliani, who had apparently picked up some information while running a political errand to Ukraine.
In ‘extraordinary step,’ international crisis group issues report warning of US election violence
Four months after calling on President Donald Trump to stop stoking the flames of civil unrest over racial injustice, the International Crisis Group again on Wednesday departed from its usual work of reporting on conflicts and war zones in developing nations, and issued its first-ever report on fears of violence surrounding the U.S. presidential election.
Robert Malley, president and CEO of the ICG, called the organization's report, advising U.S. and world leaders on how to avoid election-related unrest and violence in the wealthiest country in the world "an extraordinary step."
.@crisisgroup takes the extraordinary step of issuing a report about how to avoid election related violence in the United States https://t.co/ATg59vw06c @Rob_Malley