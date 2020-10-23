WATCH: Biden destroys Trump for claiming 545 kids forever separated from their parents were trafficked by ‘coyotes’

President Donald Trump tried to defend his decision to separate migrant children from their parents at the border by falsely claiming they were being trafficked by “coyotes.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed Trump, reminding the American people that the children were not brought into the country by “coyotes,” but by their parents.

There are now 545 children who Trump separated from their families who will never be re-united, because this administration didn’t bother to keep track of them.

“These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated ’em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with,” Biden told voters. “And guess what? It’s not coyotes – didn’t bring them over. Their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents. And it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.”

Trump went on to falsely claim the Obama administration created the program which is false.

Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were the creators of the policy to separate children from their parents, many of whom were seeking asylum, as a method to harm the families.

Watch:

“These 500 plus kids came with parents. They separated ’em at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with … it makes us a laughingstock, and violates every notion of who we are as a nation.” — Biden pic.twitter.com/n79E3Xi5UH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020