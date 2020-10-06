Quantcast
WATCH: Broadway star’s widow begs Trump to have empathy for grieving COVID-19 families

8 mins ago

Nick Cordero (Screen Grab)

Broadway star Nick Cordero died of COVID-19 at the age of 41 and now his wife is speaking out about President Donald J. Trump‘s lack of empathy and respect for victims of the pandemic.

In a video posted on Instagram Monday, Amanda Kloots shared her sorrow and frustration with Trump’s unsolicited COVID-19 advice.

“Don’t let it dominate your life? No one’s ‘letting it,'” Kloots said. “Nick didn’t ‘let it’ – it wasn’t a choice. And it dominated his life, it dominated my life, it dominated our family’s lives for 95 days and because he didn’t make it, it will forever affect my life.”

Kloots continued, “Even if he would have survived, he would have forever affected and changed our lives,” calling Trump’s statement, “beyond hurtful.”

Fighting back tears, she pleaded, “Have some empathy. Why are you bragging? Have empathy to the Americans that – you are our leader. Have some empathy to the people who are suffering and grieving. It’s just not fair.”

“I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of,” she said.

Kloots and Cordero were married in 2017 and have a young son named Elvis.

The video is below.

The responses to Kloots’ video were as emotional as the video she shared.

