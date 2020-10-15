WATCH: CNN’s Erin Burnett smacks down Trump campaign official for claiming he’s a leader on masks
On CNN Thursday, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tried to paint President Donald Trump as a leader on public health — and anchor Erin Burnett promptly brought him back down to earth.
“The president has always made clear that people should wear masks. He said it’s patriotic to wear a mask. He also has said that it’s very important that people take precautions and be safe,” said Murtaugh. “But he also doesn’t want us to get to a point in this country where we go back to another society wide shutdown, like Joe Biden said he would consider if he were president.”
“Let me just say this,” said Burnett. “It comes back to what Chris Christie had to say and Ben Sasse today. It comes back to how the president led on this. Chris Christie says, ‘We have not treated Americans as adults.’ Ben Sasse, on a call with thousands of constituents, says of the president of the United States, ‘I don’t think the way he’s led through COVID has been reasonable or responsible or right.’ This is pretty damning, because it’s coming from your own party. And Chris Christie was in the debate room with the president, right? There’s no one who has been more central to his debate prep and hiss re-election than Christie.”
“The president wants people to be safe, wear masks, socially distance, use hand sanitizer, wash their hands all the time,” said Murtaugh. “And if Joe Biden had been president in January, we as a country would be in far worse position today than we are, and it is thanks to President Trump’s leadership. Remember, the initial estimates were over 2 million people dead. The president has led on this issue.”
“I understand you’ve got to play the hand you’re dealt with,” said Burnett, as Murtaugh tried to talk over her. “But to say that the president encourages people to wear masks and says it’s patriotic because he said it one time, when he comes out of the hospital, walks up the steps of the White House, and rips his mask off — when Chris Christie gets out of the hospital after seven days in the ICU, he says I was wrong, I have learned.”
“The president was outside on a balcony, outside on a balcony,” protested Murtaugh.
“He had coronavirus,” said Burnett. “He had the eyes of the world on him. Tim, you can talk over me all you want. This is one of these objective things that what he did at that moment was awful. And it was inappropriate and irresponsible.”
Watch below:
CNN
WATCH: CNN’s Erin Burnett smacks down Trump campaign official for claiming he’s a leader on masks
On CNN Thursday, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tried to paint President Donald Trump as a leader on public health — and anchor Erin Burnett promptly brought him back down to earth.
"The president has always made clear that people should wear masks. He said it's patriotic to wear a mask. He also has said that it's very important that people take precautions and be safe," said Murtaugh. "But he also doesn't want us to get to a point in this country where we go back to another society wide shutdown, like Joe Biden said he would consider if he were president."
"Let me just say this," said Burnett. "It comes back to what Chris Christie had to say and Ben Sasse today. It comes back to how the president led on this. Chris Christie says, 'We have not treated Americans as adults.' Ben Sasse, on a call with thousands of constituents, says of the president of the United States, 'I don't think the way he's led through COVID has been reasonable or responsible or right.' This is pretty damning, because it's coming from your own party. And Chris Christie was in the debate room with the president, right? There's no one who has been more central to his debate prep and hiss re-election than Christie."
Breaking Banner
‘Lunatic and hideous’: CNN’s Tapper buries Trump for pushing conspiracy theories about Biden killing Navy SEALs
CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday once again raked President Donald Trump over the coals for promoting a deranged conspiracy theory about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden murdering a group of elite Navy SEALs.
Earlier this week, the president retweeted a conspiracy theorist who claims that Biden and former President Barack Obama murdered members of SEAL Team 6 to cover up for the fact that they didn't actually kill Osama bin Laden in 2011, and instead only took out his body double.
Trump promoted the conspiracy theory even though Robert O'Neill, the SEAL Team 6 member who claims to be the one who fired the shot that killed bin Laden, said that the theory is nonsense.
Breaking Banner
‘The rebel alliance has arrived’: Dem operative mocks Trump campaign ‘Death Star’ after Biden raises $380 million
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden last month raised a record-shattering $383 million for the home stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign -- and one former Obama speechwriter went on CNN Thursday to take a victory lap.
During a discussion of the 2020 campaign, former Obama speechwriter David Lit noted that Trump's campaign has run into a cash crunch during a time when Biden's campaign is raising money hand over fist.
"You'll remember, the Trump campaign was supposed to be the Death Star," he said. "They called it the Death Star! And apparently the Rebel Alliance has arrived and they brought reinforcements."