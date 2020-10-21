WATCH: Comedy legend Mel Brooks makes his first-ever political video to endorse Joe Biden
Mel Brooks, the legendary writer and director behind comedy classics such as “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “Young Frankenstein,” endorsed Joe Biden for president.
In a video posted by his son, bestselling author Max Brooks, Mel explained to viewers why he was making his first-ever video political endorsement.
The video starts with the 94-year-old Brooks pointing to his son and grandson standing behind him behind a glass door.
“They can’t be with me,” he explained. “Why? Because of this coronavirus! And Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it.”
He then said that he believed Biden would do a better job of containing the virus and would help America get back to normal sooner than the current president.
“Joe likes facts!” he said. “Joe likes science! Take a tip from me — vote for Joe!”
Watch the video below.
My father, @MelBrooks, is 94. He has never made a political video. Until now. #MelBrooks4JoeBiden#BidenHarris#GrassrootsDemHQ pic.twitter.com/yQZhopSbNV
— Max Brooks (@maxbrooksauthor) October 21, 2020
2020 Election
House GOP vows to investigate Biden for campaigning on Amtrak
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden earlier this month took an Amtrak train ride to campaign in key Rust Belt states -- and Republicans are vowing to get to the bottom of it.
Republican members of the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday sent a letter to Amtrak CEO William Flynn asking him for information on Biden's train trips, which they implied without evidence caused delays in the delivery of needed medical equipment during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We are concerned that the Biden campaign’s use of Amtrak’s charter train redirected Amtrak’s scarce resources during a time of record losses, employee layoffs, and service cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Republicans wrote. "We question whether the Biden campaign’s use of Amtrak caused delays of freight trains at a time when supplies are crucial."
Scott Baio attacks ‘Happy Days’ reunion: ‘I don’t believe in socialism and Marxism’
Actor Scott Baio on Wednesday lashed out at a reunion of the Happy Days cast because he said it honors "socialism and Marxism."
Baio, who formerly played the role of Chachi on Happy Days, appeared on Fox Business where he complained about liberals who disagree with his support for President Donald Trump.
Before ending the interview, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Baio why he had slammed a Happy Days reunion, which Ron Howard announced will benefit Democratic candidates.
"Here's what I don't get," Baio said. "To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional Americana values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me."