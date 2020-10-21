WATCH: Comedy legend Mel Brooks makes his first-ever political video to endorse Joe Biden

Mel Brooks, the legendary writer and director behind comedy classics such as “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “Young Frankenstein,” endorsed Joe Biden for president.

In a video posted by his son, bestselling author Max Brooks, Mel explained to viewers why he was making his first-ever video political endorsement.

The video starts with the 94-year-old Brooks pointing to his son and grandson standing behind him behind a glass door.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They can’t be with me,” he explained. “Why? Because of this coronavirus! And Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it.”

He then said that he believed Biden would do a better job of containing the virus and would help America get back to normal sooner than the current president.

“Joe likes facts!” he said. “Joe likes science! Take a tip from me — vote for Joe!”

Watch the video below.