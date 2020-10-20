WATCH: Drew Barrymore is terrorized by Donald Trump in ‘Scream’ spoof

Actress Drew Barrymore reprised the role of the character Casey Becker from the hit 1996 movie “Scream.”

Barrymore’s character was killed at the beginning of the film after receiving a threatening phone call.

In the spoof, Barrymore answers a cordless phone to and hears crazy things President Donald Trump has said.

The skit was filmed for comedian Samatha Bee’s “Full Frontal” on TBS.

