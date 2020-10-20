WATCH: Drew Barrymore is terrorized by Donald Trump in ‘Scream’ spoof
Actress Drew Barrymore reprised the role of the character Casey Becker from the hit 1996 movie “Scream.”
Barrymore’s character was killed at the beginning of the film after receiving a threatening phone call.
In the spoof, Barrymore answers a cordless phone to and hears crazy things President Donald Trump has said.
The skit was filmed for comedian Samatha Bee’s “Full Frontal” on TBS.
Hard to believe it’s been over twenty years since the movie Scream came out and even longer since Trump took office. Don’t believe us? Here’s scream queen @DrewBarrymore and the president having a perfect phone call. pic.twitter.com/aPZo4nmGiZ
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 20, 2020
