WATCH: GOP Senator reads ‘mean tweets’ about Amy Coney Barrett: ‘One called you a white colonizer’
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) used some of his time during the hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday to read what he referred to as “mean tweets” against the judicial nominee.
“Behind the curtains, we’re hearing all kinds of things about you,” Tillis said. “One called you a ‘white colonizer’ for actually adoption two Haitian children. We have another one calling you a ‘handsmaid in a clown car’ and it will be submitted for the record, but the profanity used in there…”
Tillis continued, “Another one that says that, yeah, you’re a good mom, but that it doesn’t qualify you as a judge. What qualifies you as a judge is being an extraordinary professor, an extraordinary student and an extraordinary jurist. And I think that these people need to recognize doing the bidding of this committee by attacking you outside of the committee is as bad as them being in this chamber.”
‘We are in serious trouble’: A close presidential race puts Michigan on edge
In 2016, Donald Trump’s upset victory in Michigan was key to his winning the White House. This year, Joe Biden is counting on bringing the state back into the Democratic fold. Traveling across the Midwestern battleground, FRANCE 24 met voters on both sides who are bracing for catastrophe if their candidate loses.
Four years ago, Hillary Clinton lost Michigan by a whisker. The Democrat was favored to win the state, but ended up losing it by less than 11,000 votes, opening Donald Trump’s path to electoral college victory.
Joe Biden is determined to avoid the same fate. As of October 12, the Democratic candidate leads Michigan by seven points in the polls, according to Real Clear Politics. To ensure that lead holds, his campaign is attempting a balancing act, between turning out voters of color in the state’s big cities and stemming losses in overwhelmingly white, conservative rural areas.
Florida Republican caught on tape won’t stand trial on Election Day — felony charge dismissed: report
The strange situation of a Florida man standing trial and standing for office on the same day has been avoided.
"Fred Hawkins, a candidate for a Florida House seat that includes part of Polk County, is apparently no longer facing a criminal trial on Election Day," The Ledger reported Tuesday.
"Hawkins’ campaign spokeswoman, Christina Johnson, said he had reached an agreement with the Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office to have the felony charge he was facing dismissed. Hawkins, a former Osceola County commissioner, was arrested last November after a dispute outside a meeting of a homeowners' association in Kissimmee," the newspaper explained.