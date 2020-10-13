WATCH: GOP Senator reads ‘mean tweets’ about Amy Coney Barrett: ‘One called you a white colonizer’

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) used some of his time during the hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday to read what he referred to as “mean tweets” against the judicial nominee.

“Behind the curtains, we’re hearing all kinds of things about you,” Tillis said. “One called you a ‘white colonizer’ for actually adoption two Haitian children. We have another one calling you a ‘handsmaid in a clown car’ and it will be submitted for the record, but the profanity used in there…”

Tillis continued, “Another one that says that, yeah, you’re a good mom, but that it doesn’t qualify you as a judge. What qualifies you as a judge is being an extraordinary professor, an extraordinary student and an extraordinary jurist. And I think that these people need to recognize doing the bidding of this committee by attacking you outside of the committee is as bad as them being in this chamber.”

