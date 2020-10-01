Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Grandson of public disaster doc adorably interrupts his serious interview about Trump’s failure on COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dr. Irwin Redlener's grandson makes his MSNBC debut (Photo: Screen capture)

Dr. Irwin Redlener has served as a critical voice about disaster preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, but on Thursday his grandson provided some much-needed motivation and adorability to the discussion.

“You know, New York City and New York state actually do a tremendous job of getting this under control and that was the case for many, many weeks as you well know,” Dr. Redlener explained as his grandson ran around behind him. “Now we’re starting to see an uptick as you pointed out and unfortunately I think most of us in the business, my business, would say that it was inevitable that we’ll start to see resurgences in places that had been under control and now are not. That is really a difficult situation, as is my grandson here knows.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His grandson grabbed at his shoulders, and smiled in the corner of the screen, for which MSNBC removed their chyron so the audience could see momentarily.

“Oh, boy,” Dr. Redlener lamented, desperately begging his wife Karen for some help.

“The issue is that we’re going to see a big uptick all over the place in the United States and elsewhere in the world,” he continued. “This is not going away. We’re not doing to be free of the COVID-19 pandemic for the next couple of years and we need to get used to that fact. Even if we get a vaccine. It’s going to be a long time before we get this under control. So I’m not the least bit surprised about what we’re seeing in New York. And we have to — you know, gear up and be adults about this and do what needs to get done to protect ourselves by doing the things that have been recommended. I am very worried though, I must say as a last point –”

He was then cut off by his grandson jumping on the back of his chair to pop up as a big and excited smile above his grandpa’s head.

“Oh, boy,” Dr. Redlener said again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the best thing that I’ve seen,” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace chuckled. “You can talk about whatever you want.

“Oh, boy,” Dr. Redlener said. “All right. Anyway, boy, oh, boy.”

He closed by saying that undermining our senior scientists and public health agencies is the last thing that should be happening and said that the only real solution at this point is to vote Trump out of office.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the amazing video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

A wave of panic is overtaking Trump and the GOP as their fortunes look increasingly grim

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supporters hoped his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night would give his campaign a boost. But many pundits have argued that while Trump's unhinged ranting and raving during the debate probably didn't hurt his support among true MAGA diehards, it didn't win over many swing voters who were on the fence. And two Washington Post opinion columnists, Never Trump conservative Jennifer Rubin and liberal Greg Sargent, are emphasizing that Trump has only made things worse for himself this week and that a mood of desperation and panic is evident in the Republican Party.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senate Republicans in tough races fretting over inability to pass COVID relief: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that several GOP senators facing a tough re-election bid in November are growing frustrated over Congress' failure to get a new round of COVID-19 relief passed.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t all be here until the election if that’s what it takes to pass a follow up to the CARES Act,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who has mostly trailed or tied Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), trailing in most polls against Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, agreed, saying “I do not think we should recess without a coronavirus package,” and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), whose race is also close, said "This should’ve been done three weeks ago ... I'm very frustrated by that."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump vows to keep the Navy SEALs from being accepting of women sailors

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

The leader of the free world complained about the United States Navy on Tuesday is his latest attack on those who choose to devote their lives to helping their country with public service.

Trump's latest crusade is a female sailors, which is a new rallying call for the far-right.

"The U.S. Navy SEALs and the Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) recently changed their ethos and creed statements to reflect a gender-neutral presentation of the elite Navy outfits, doing away with gendered terms like 'brotherhood,'" the American Military News reports. "One change to the SEAL ethos was to alter a sentence in the first paragraph of the ethos to say, 'Common citizens with uncommon desire to succeed' instead of the original, 'A common man with uncommon desire to succeed.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE