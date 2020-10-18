WATCH: John Oliver opens Memorial Sewer Plant named after him in Danbury, Connecticut

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, John Oliver left New York to officially open the sewage treatment plan named after him.
After months of mocking the city of Danbury, Connecticut, for no particular reason, the mayor threatened the HBO host that he would name their sewage treatment plan after Oliver because “it’s full of sh*t just like you.” The problem with the threat, however, was that Oliver absolutely loved the idea.
The condition was that they would only name the plant after Oliver if he showed up to cut the ribbon. Little did they know, he was elated to do so.
“Honestly, I do believe I was their best option,” Oliver explained. “Who else were they going to name it after? Neil Cavuto? Yeah, he’s technically from Danbury, but he already has a sh*t factory named after him, and it’s called, ‘Your World With Neil Cavuto.'”
Oliver began the trek to the small town, inflated a protective suit, and spoke at the ribbon-cutting.
“There is a reason this sewer plant means so much to me,” Oliver said in his speech. “And that’s that it represents everything that we need the most right now. Because think about it, this place takes the worst that humanity can produce and transforms it into something we can live with and now more than ever, there’s something inspirational in that. Because, at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences and sort our sh*t out.”
See the ceremony below:
