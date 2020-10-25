Watch Kamala Harris laugh out loud when 60 Minutes asks her if Trump is racist
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) laughed when asked if President Donald Trump was racist during a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday evening on CBS.
“Do you think the president is racist?” Nora O’Donnell asked.
“Yes, I do,” Harris replied, with a laugh. “Yeah, I do.”
“You can look at a pattern that goes back to him questioning the identity of the first Black president of the United States,” she said, referring to the racist “birther” conspiracy theory he pushed against Barack Obama.
“You can look at Charlottesville, when there were peaceful protesters and on the other side neo-Nazis and he talks about fine people on either side,” she continued. “Calling Mexicans rapists and criminals? His first order of business was to institute a Muslim ban?”
“It all speaks for itself,” she concluded.
Does Kamala Harris think President Trump is racist?
“Yes, I do. You can look at a pattern that goes back to him questioning the identity of the first Black president of the United States.” https://t.co/EF7jsaRXM5 pic.twitter.com/w3n8zUbU6D
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020
2020 Election
Lesley Stahl takes Trump to task for still not having a health care plan as 60 Minutes airs interview
CBS News' Lesley Stahl took heat from President Donald J. Trump for asking him "tough questions" during their interview for 60 Minutes and the train wreck will air Sunday night in primetime.
But in the meantime, there's this:
Lesley Stahl: But you're okay with some tough questions?
President Donald Trump: No, I'm not. I mean--
Lesley Stahl: (LAUGH) You're not okay with tough questions?
2020 Election
The return of the gatekeepers: how the press corrected the narrative in the 2020 election
The Washington Post reported on July 13, 2020 that President Donald J. Trump had made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims during his presidency's first term. "The coronavirus pandemic has spawned a whole new genre of Trump’s falsehoods. The category in just a few months has reached nearly 1,000 claims, more than his tax claims combined. Trump’s false or misleading claims about the impeachment investigation — and the events surrounding it — contributed almost 1,200 entries to the database."
2020 Election
Trump pushes closing claim that ‘suburban women are STRONG’ for his campaign
President Donald Trump continued to ignore polling data to push his conspiracy theory that Joe Biden will destroy the suburbs and that is why suburban women are backing him.
None of that is true, there is no evidence that Trump's return to redlining policies will destroy the suburbs. And Trump has consistently polled poorly with women, which is a major reason Republicans are fearing that the 2020 election will be a bloodbath for their party.
On Sunday, Trump ignored all of that to push his conspiracy theory again and to falsely claim he's winning the support of women in the suburbs.