WATCH: Lincoln Project responds to Trump’s new COVID message with brutal new video

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (screengrab).

President Donald Trump’s latest message on COVID-19 after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for three nights.

Trump first pushed his news message on Twitter.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump told his 87 million Twitter followers.

He repeated the message during a video address he posted after being airlifted back to the White House from Walter Reed Hospital.

“One thing that’s for certain, don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it, we have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines,” Trump argued, despite the death over over 210,000 Americans.

“Don’t let it dominate, don’t let it take over your lives, don’t let that happen,” Trump instructed. “I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s okay.”

That message was set to sad music by the Lincoln Project while photos of coffins were shown on-screen.

