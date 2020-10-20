WATCH: Lincoln Project targets Pennsylvania voters with devastating new ad as Trump visits the state

In a new ad released Tuesday for The Lincoln Project, the narrator says, “There’s mourning in Pennsylvania. Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. Praising China’s response instead of heeding the warnings, then blaming them to cover his own failures.”

The ad continues, “With the economy in shambles, people in Pennsylvania are still out of work. One of the worst economies in decades.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad was released on the same day President Donald J. Trump planned to visit the state.

Watch the video below.