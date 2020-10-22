WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump clashes with Joe Biden in final 2020 debate
The final 2020 presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Nashville.
The debate is being moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.
The final debate is occurring after President Donald Trump refused to participate in the second debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.
“For this final debate, the coronavirus safety plan onstage is similar to the first one: It will be held in person, but the candidates will be far apart and not shake hands,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “The audience will again be smaller than in debates in years past. The first debate had 80 to 90 people in the audience, all of whom were supposed to be tested for the novel coronavirus. The attendees were also supposed to wear masks, per the advice of the Cleveland Clinic, which was the official partner of the debate. But members of the Trump family took off their masks after arriving, prompting widespread criticism, including from moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, and new rules say that any audience member without a mask will be asked to leave.”
The debate is scheduled to begin at 9 pm Eastern.
Watch:
2020 Election
‘Rudy is so bad at this’: Giuliani mocked after photo of alleged ‘Hunter Biden text’ is linked to Russia
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, faced mockery on Thursday after a photograph suggested that evidence connected to a smear of Hunter Biden originated in Russia.
On Thursday morning, Fox News correspondent Mike Emanuel claimed that the network had confirmed that Hunter Biden was the author of a text message in which someone complains about a business deal.
Hunter Biden text exchange from June 2017 obtained by #FoxNews ranting to his business partners about not wanting to "sign over my family's brand", "the keys to my family's only asset" to Tony Bobulinski. Warning: foul language. pic.twitter.com/8gn1KuVOBu
2020 Election
Trump advisors admit he made a huge mistake — and needs a ‘breakout’ debate performance: report
On Thursday, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that campaign advisers to President Donald Trump regret allowing the president to cancel the second debate.
According to Acosta, these advisers believe it's essential for Trump to have a "breakout" moment on stage at the last round.
NEW: Campaign advisers tell our Chief WH Correspondent Jim @Acosta they now believe it was a huge mistake for Trump to cancel last week’s debate, making a breakout moment a must tonight to shake up the race. One adviser said Trump needs a “leadership moment...” #CNN
2020 Election
Pennsylvania AG warns Trump campaign poll watchers to stop videotaping voters
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the attorney general of Pennsylvania is warning Trump campaign surrogates to stop videotaping voters dropping off mail-in ballots.
"In a statement, Josh Shapiro, the Democratic state attorney general, said, 'Pennsylvania law permits poll watchers to carry out very discrete and specific duties — videotaping voters at drop boxes is not one of them,'" reported Blake Montgomery.
"The campaign has filed complaints with Philadelphia officials based on the videos, alleging fraud on the part of several voters who submitted two or three ballots, according to The New York Times," continued the report. "The Trump campaign initially said the purpose of the videotaping was to catch voters who dropped off a large number of fraudulent ballots rather than one or two, according to the Times."