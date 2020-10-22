WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump clashes with Joe Biden in final 2020 debate

The final 2020 presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Nashville.

The debate is being moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

The final debate is occurring after President Donald Trump refused to participate in the second debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“For this final debate, the coronavirus safety plan onstage is similar to the first one: It will be held in person, but the candidates will be far apart and not shake hands,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “The audience will again be smaller than in debates in years past. The first debate had 80 to 90 people in the audience, all of whom were supposed to be tested for the novel coronavirus. The attendees were also supposed to wear masks, per the advice of the Cleveland Clinic, which was the official partner of the debate. But members of the Trump family took off their masks after arriving, prompting widespread criticism, including from moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, and new rules say that any audience member without a mask will be asked to leave.”

The debate is scheduled to begin at 9 pm Eastern.

Watch: