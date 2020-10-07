WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris battles Mike Pence at the 2020 VP debate

The only scheduled presidential debate of the 2020 presidential cycle is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. eastern on Wednesday.

Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA TODAY will moderate the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Republican Vice President Mike Pence.

The debate is to be held inside Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium at the Univerity of Utah and there will be a plexiglass barrier separating the candidates on stage.

Watch the VP debate live: