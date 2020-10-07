Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris battles Mike Pence at the 2020 VP debate

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Sen. Kamala Harris and VP Mike Pence (screengrabs).

The only scheduled presidential debate of the 2020 presidential cycle is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. eastern on Wednesday.

Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA TODAY will moderate the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Republican Vice President Mike Pence.

The debate is to be held inside Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium at the Univerity of Utah and there will be a plexiglass barrier separating the candidates on stage.

Watch the VP debate live:


2020 Election

Trump’s erratic COVID behavior is finally fracturing the GOP — but it’s too late: analysis

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, Robert Costa outlined how the President's erratic attempts to downplay his own COVID-19 infection, coupled with his meddling in badly-needed economic stimulus talks, have finally done something that once seemed impossible: turn Republicans in Congress against him.

"Facing a political reckoning as Trump’s support plummets and a possible blue tsunami looms, it is now conservatives and Trump allies who are showing flashes of discomfort with the president, straining to stay in the good graces of his core voters without being wholly defined by an erratic incumbent," said the report. "For some Republicans, the 11th-hour repositioning may not be enough to stave off defeat. But the criticism, however muted, illuminates the extent of the crisis inside of a party that is growing alarmed about its political fate and confused by Trump’s tweets and decision-making."

Breaking Banner

Trump calls his case of COVID-19 a ‘blessing from God’ in baffling new video

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

In a new video of Twitter, President Donald Trump claimed that getting COVID-19 was a "blessing from God" and seemed to pivot away from his focus on getting a vaccine approved before the election. Instead, he tried to encourage viewers to think a therapeutic treatment for the disease is actually a cure.

At a base level, the video served one fundamental purpose: To show that Trump, who is still at risk of a resurgence of symptoms, currently appears relatively healthy and to be functioning normally. It was essentially a success on that front, though it's not clear how representative the video was of his condition throughout the day.

Breaking Banner

‘America is now ruled by a madman’: Keith Olbermann debuts new ‘Worst Person in the World’ video

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Veteran broadcaster Keith Olbermann blasted President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the debut episode of his new YouTube commentaries on the 2020 presidential election.

"Trump, COVID positive. Trump, we now know, not tested every day," Olbermann noted.

"Stephen Miller, COVID positive. The Joint Chiefs of Staff quarantined," he continued.

He described guidelines that staff should not get near Trump without wearing Personal Protective Equipment as a metaphor for our times.

