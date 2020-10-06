WATCH: ‘Racist Karen’ accuses Black woman walking her dog of trespassing on private property

A video of a white woman harassing a Black woman walking her dog is making the rounds on the internet, and it shows the white woman accusing the Black woman of trespassing on private property.

G’bassa D’Costa shared the video to Instagram and says she was walking her dog outside her house when the woman pulled up on her in her car and started questioning her as to whether she lived in the area.

When the woman started filming her, D’Costa says that’s when she took out her phone as well and started recording.

“Here we go with the harassment,” D’Costa says, calling the woman a “racist Karen.”

“Excuse me, not racist ma’am, this is private property,” the woman responds while pointing to a “No Trespassing” sign. “You’re trespassing.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF9n0_5jOI9/