WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen used Trump-loving OAN network to infiltrate the White House

Sacha Baron Cohen managed to get the actress who plays Borat’s daughter into the White House — all with some help from the Trump-loving One America News network.

In a preview clip posted online, Cohen’s Borat character claims that OAN White House correspondent Chanel Rion brought actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter in the latest movie, into the White House with her.

“They take my daughter into the White House!” Borat boasts. “No need for security checks or COVID test!”

