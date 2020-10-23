WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen used Trump-loving OAN network to infiltrate the White House
Sacha Baron Cohen managed to get the actress who plays Borat’s daughter into the White House — all with some help from the Trump-loving One America News network.
In a preview clip posted online, Cohen’s Borat character claims that OAN White House correspondent Chanel Rion brought actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter in the latest movie, into the White House with her.
“They take my daughter into the White House!” Borat boasts. “No need for security checks or COVID test!”
Watch the video below.
Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary – High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M
— Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020
2020 Election
Trump believes the GOP will take the House — here’s why that’s ridiculous
On multiple occasions, President Donald Trump has admitted that he believes Republican lawmakers will take back the House of Representatives with the upcoming election, but experts and analysts are pushing back against the president and explaining why they are not confident that will happen.
Contrary to what Trump believes, multiple political analysts are predicting that not only will Democrats maintain control of the lower chamber of Congress but they may also gain more seats, according to a prediction by the Cook Political Report.
2020 Election
Despite ‘it’s going away’ lies from Trump, US breaks coronavirus infection record just 11 days before election
With Election Day a mere 11 days out—and after repeated claims by President Donald Trump the nation is "rounding the corner" on the virus—the number of coronavirus cases the United States has now set a new record high.
According to NBC News's tally, 77,640 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday, breaking the previous record high 75,723 set in July.
NBC's tracker now puts the nation's death toll from the coronavirus at 224,185 and the number of confirmed cases of the disease at 8,449,855.
For anyone who thinks that we're somehow "rounding the corner" on #covid19:
2020 Election
Confused? Trump’s debate remarks indicate he does not understand Biden’s health care plan
During the final presidential debate, President Donald Trump claimed that 180 million people would lose their private health insurance to socialized medicine if the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, is elected president.
“They have 180 million people, families under what he wants to do, which will basically be socialized medicine — you won’t even have a choice — they want to terminate 180 million plans,” said Trump.