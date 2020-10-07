WATCH: Smirnoff airs hilarious Megan Rapinoe ad urging voters to drink responsibly during debate

As MSNBC was airing pre-game analysis on the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Republican Vice President Mike Pence, Smirnoff aired an ad with a tie-in to political debates.

“America, this election season there are a lot of issues worth debate,” the ad began.

But the ad has a warning to viewers, “Don’t drink and debate politics.”

“Don’t drink and debate who won the debates,” the ad advised.

“Don’t drink and bring up gerrymandering,” soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe warned.

The ad — for a vodka company — even joked about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

