WATCH: Smirnoff airs hilarious Megan Rapinoe ad urging voters to drink responsibly during debate
As MSNBC was airing pre-game analysis on the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Republican Vice President Mike Pence, Smirnoff aired an ad with a tie-in to political debates.
“America, this election season there are a lot of issues worth debate,” the ad began.
But the ad has a warning to viewers, “Don’t drink and debate politics.”
“Don’t drink and debate who won the debates,” the ad advised.
“Don’t drink and bring up gerrymandering,” soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe warned.
The ad — for a vodka company — even joked about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.
Watch the ad:
‘Socialist propaganda’: Texas voters go ballistic after GOP chairman gets COVID and party calls for masks
Republicans in Texas expressed outrage at the Dallas County Republican Party after it called for people to wear face masks.
The plea for facial coverings came this week after Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Rodney Anderson tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Facebook.
"The Chairman was exposed at a personal event over the weekend and immediately started the process of self-quarantining," a statement from the party said. "He and his family will continue to quarantine for the next two weeks - no Dallas County Republican Party staff or volunteers have been exposed. The Chairman is expected to make a full and quick recovery, and wants to remind everyone to continue to wear their masks and make safe social decisions."
Are the dead ‘blessed’? Critics shocked by ‘used car salesman’ Trump’s ‘weird Oompa Loompa video’
In a new video from the Rose Garden at the White House, a very orange President Donald J. Trump appeared out of breath and a bit disoriented. "Perhaps you recognize me, it's your favorite president!" he started. And then it continued to go downhill from there.
A tweet by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman cast doubt on whether the video was actually shot Wednesday at all considering the splicing and strange time-keeping by the president himself.
“I got back a day ago from Walter Reed Medical Center — I spent four days there and didn’t have to, I could’ve stayed at the White House,” Trump said.
Trump’s erratic COVID behavior is finally fracturing the GOP — but it’s too late: analysis
On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, Robert Costa outlined how the President's erratic attempts to downplay his own COVID-19 infection, coupled with his meddling in badly-needed economic stimulus talks, have finally done something that once seemed impossible: turn Republicans in Congress against him.
"Facing a political reckoning as Trump’s support plummets and a possible blue tsunami looms, it is now conservatives and Trump allies who are showing flashes of discomfort with the president, straining to stay in the good graces of his core voters without being wholly defined by an erratic incumbent," said the report. "For some Republicans, the 11th-hour repositioning may not be enough to stave off defeat. But the criticism, however muted, illuminates the extent of the crisis inside of a party that is growing alarmed about its political fate and confused by Trump’s tweets and decision-making."