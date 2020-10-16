Quantcast
Connect with us

Watch ‘super racist’ rant against Kamala Harris by GOP senator at Georgia MAGA rally

Published

1 min ago

on

George GOP Senator David Purdue (screengrab).

Republicans are playing political defense in the once reliably-red state of Georgia.

President Donald Trump is holding a Friday night campaign rally despite the coronavirus pandemic and had Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) warm up the crowd.

Perdue has served alongside Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the U.S. Senate for 1,382 days, but pretending to not know how to pronounce her name during his speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bernie and Elizabeth and Kah-mah-la or Kah-ma-la or Kamamboamamla or however you say it,” is the rough transcript CNN’s Ryan Nobles provided on Twitter.

Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff, whose campaign posted video of the speech to Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

Purdue was blasted for his remarks:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘It’s over’: GOP pollster predicts ‘historic’ losses for Republicans in Colorado

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Republican pollster David Flaherty is predicting "historic" losses for his party this Election Day and insisting, “There is no reason for either side to put another dime into this state. It’s over. It is undeniable. The train wreck and implosion of the president will bring a historic number of other Republican candidates down, and if you don’t believe that then you have your head in the sand."

Two years ago, Gardner led the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which spent $145,000 in Colorado in the first half of October, according to a Denver Post review of campaign finance filings through Wednesday. In comparison, the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent $3.2 million in Iowa, $3.2 million in Michigan, $2.2 million in Montana, $2.2 million in Maine, and $1.7 million in Arizona.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

White House official Jared Kushner brings on campaign aide to ‘offer strategic advice’: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is a White House official, but guided a campaign hiring decision, according to a new report by Axios.

"In recent days, Jared Kushner has brought back 2016 Republican National Committee chief of staff Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice to the Trump campaign," Axios reported, citing "two senior administration officials and a senior campaign official briefed on the move."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump says he’ll blame governor if he loses Florida: ‘I’ll fire him, somehow’

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

During his campaign stop in Ocala, Fla. Friday, President Donald J. Trump asked for a favor - or else.

"Hey Ron, are we gonna win the state please?" Trump said. "You know, if we don't win it, I'm blaming the governor. I'll fire him somehow."

Trump was referencing Gov. Ronald Dion DeSantis(R-FL).

Watch the video below.

"Hey Ron, are we gonna win the state please? You know, if we don't win it, I'm blaming the governor. I'll fire him somehow" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/qFCGAjdGsa

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE