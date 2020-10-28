WATCH: Supercut of proof of Donald Trump’s long-held racism

Supporters of President Donald J. Trump regularly defend the divisive president claiming he isn’t a racist — but he has a long history showing the contrary. On MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber Wednesday, the host shared a supercut of instances where President Donald J. Trump’s racism was on full display.

“This year’s a fundamental reckoning,” Melber began. He later added, “So every voter must answer, ‘Are you for or against this?” Melber asked before playing a clip that showed a pre-presidential Trump who sought to disprove then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama’s American heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was born in Kenya and he lives in Indonesia,” the clip started. “A lot of people do not think it [Obama’s Hawaiian birth certificate] was an authentic certificate.”

The next clip showed Trump being asked on love television to condemn Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. “I don’t even know David Duke,” he answered, without acknowledging the hate group.

Another clip showed Trump saying during a rally, “Look at my African American over there!”

In another clip, Trump referenced Mexican people as “these thugs being thrown directly into the back of the patio … I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice'” before the next clip ran where Trump said that white supremacists were “very fine people.”

And the classic, “These aren’t people. These are animals” argument for human cruelty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.