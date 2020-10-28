WATCH: Supercut of proof of Donald Trump’s long-held racism
Supporters of President Donald J. Trump regularly defend the divisive president claiming he isn’t a racist — but he has a long history showing the contrary. On MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber Wednesday, the host shared a supercut of instances where President Donald J. Trump’s racism was on full display.
“This year’s a fundamental reckoning,” Melber began. He later added, “So every voter must answer, ‘Are you for or against this?” Melber asked before playing a clip that showed a pre-presidential Trump who sought to disprove then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama’s American heritage.
“He was born in Kenya and he lives in Indonesia,” the clip started. “A lot of people do not think it [Obama’s Hawaiian birth certificate] was an authentic certificate.”
The next clip showed Trump being asked on love television to condemn Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. “I don’t even know David Duke,” he answered, without acknowledging the hate group.
Another clip showed Trump saying during a rally, “Look at my African American over there!”
In another clip, Trump referenced Mexican people as “these thugs being thrown directly into the back of the patio … I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice'” before the next clip ran where Trump said that white supremacists were “very fine people.”
And the classic, “These aren’t people. These are animals” argument for human cruelty.
Watch the video below.
Ex-Republican explains why he foresees a ‘decade of Democratic dominance’
Over the years, veteran conservative columnist George F. Will has had plenty of criticisms of liberals and progressives — and contrary to what many of President Donald Trump's far-right supporters have claimed, Will is still politically right-wing. But there is no question that Will, who left the Republican Party and is now supporting former Vice President Joe Biden, has been a blistering critic of Trump. And this week in his Washington Post column, Will not only predicts that Biden will defeat Trump on November 3 — he predicts that the election will be so devastating for Republicans that Democrats will dominate the federal government for at least a decade.
Trump campaign official falsely claims Supreme Court blocked Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's deputy campaign manager Justin Clark tweeted out their victory in getting the Supreme Court to block Pennsylvania from counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
🚨🚨🚨Major decision protecting voting rights in PENNSYLVANIA. Ballots received after Election Day will NOT be counted. More to come but BIG WIN for the rule of law.
— Justin Clark (@chefjclark) October 28, 2020
WATCH: Author explains why Trump is betraying his position and the oath of office
During a segment of MSNBC's Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace Wednesday, visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace and author David Rothkopf called President Donald J. Trump a "traitor."
"Well, the thesis is that, you know, Donald Trump is a lot of things. H