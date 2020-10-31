Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Texas Trump supporters surround and harass Biden campaign bus headed to Austin rally

Published

3 mins ago

on

Image via Twitter/@lisabuentello.

According to KEYE Austin, a planned rally for Joe Biden in Austin, Texas with several local politicians and candidates was canceled after an incident on Interstate 35, where SUVs and pickup trucks flying Trump flags tailed and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus near New Braunfels as it approached Austin from San Antonio.

According to the report, Democrats deny that the cancelation was specifically due to the road intimidation incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Texas Democrats were hoping to host speakers like Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Wendy Davis and Austin Mayor Steve Adler but the Texas Democrats told us they canceled the event so not to take away attention from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who made three stops in the Lone Star State on Friday in Forth Worth, McAllen and Houston,” said the report.

Multiple videos and images captured the bus being dangerously harassed by trucks. Dr. Eric Cervini, an author who says he flew to Texas to join the tour, said that he called the police as he witnessed the drivers’ behavior. According to him, the Trump supporters actively attempted to drive the bus off the road, and one officer on the scene wearing Thin Blue Line apparel refused to intervene, saying, “Not my jurisdiction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The “I-35 corridor” between San Antonio and Austin is one of the fastest-growing regions of Texas. It has traditionally voted Republican, although some areas, like San Marcos, have trended sharply left in recent years, suggesting the area is a potential source of new votes for Democrats hoping to win the Lone Star State.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Texas Trump supporters surround and harass Biden campaign bus headed to Austin rally

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

According to KEYE Austin, a planned rally for Joe Biden in Austin, Texas with several local politicians and candidates was canceled after an incident on Interstate 35, where SUVs and pickup trucks flying Trump flags tailed and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus near New Braunfels as it approached Austin from San Antonio.

According to the report, Democrats deny that the cancelation was specifically due to the road intimidation incident.

"Texas Democrats were hoping to host speakers like Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Wendy Davis and Austin Mayor Steve Adler but the Texas Democrats told us they canceled the event so not to take away attention from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who made three stops in the Lone Star State on Friday in Forth Worth, McAllen and Houston," said the report.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

How Donald Trump is undermining the will of the American people

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Bill Finkle will brave COVID-19 and drive around Kansas City all day on November 3 giving free rides to seniors who need a lift to the polls.

Finkle passionately believes both in giving citizens every opportunity to vote and in properly counting every ballot cast.

Yet while ordinary citizens like him risk their very lives to keep democracy running, notorious liar Donald Trump pursues an unprecedented campaign to undermine the will of the people in an attempt to steal a second term.

This article was produced by the Independent Media Institute.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Biden or Trump? A few early voting clues reveal who has the edge

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

The 2020 presidential election has a historic early voter turnout with more than 80 million Americans casting their ballots before Election Day. With the massive early voter turnout, many are now wondering who the early voters will benefit. Is it Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or President Donald Trump? A number of clues may indicate which candidate will benefit from early voting.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE