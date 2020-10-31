WATCH: Texas Trump supporters surround and harass Biden campaign bus headed to Austin rally

According to KEYE Austin, a planned rally for Joe Biden in Austin, Texas with several local politicians and candidates was canceled after an incident on Interstate 35, where SUVs and pickup trucks flying Trump flags tailed and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus near New Braunfels as it approached Austin from San Antonio.

According to the report, Democrats deny that the cancelation was specifically due to the road intimidation incident.

“Texas Democrats were hoping to host speakers like Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Wendy Davis and Austin Mayor Steve Adler but the Texas Democrats told us they canceled the event so not to take away attention from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who made three stops in the Lone Star State on Friday in Forth Worth, McAllen and Houston,” said the report.

Multiple videos and images captured the bus being dangerously harassed by trucks. Dr. Eric Cervini, an author who says he flew to Texas to join the tour, said that he called the police as he witnessed the drivers’ behavior. According to him, the Trump supporters actively attempted to drive the bus off the road, and one officer on the scene wearing Thin Blue Line apparel refused to intervene, saying, “Not my jurisdiction.”

I flew down to Texas to help with the Biden/Harris bus tour, intended to drum up enthusiasm at polling locations. Instead, I ended up spending the afternoon calling 911. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gKAjv7gv85 — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

These Trump supporters, many of whom were armed, surrounded the bus on the interstate and attempted to drive it off the road. They outnumbered police 50-1, and they ended up hitting a staffer’s car. 3/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

As the Biden bus rolled down 11th street toward I-35, Trump supporters scrambled to their trucks to follow it. @cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/idnbDqFU3L — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeCBS) October 30, 2020

The “I-35 corridor” between San Antonio and Austin is one of the fastest-growing regions of Texas. It has traditionally voted Republican, although some areas, like San Marcos, have trended sharply left in recent years, suggesting the area is a potential source of new votes for Democrats hoping to win the Lone Star State.