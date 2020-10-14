WATCH: The View host erupts over Nancy Pelosi’s contentious interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer

The View co-host Sara Haines blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after she clashed with CNN host Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday night.

Pelosi had accused Blitzer of pushing pro-GOP talking points after the CNN host asked why she wouldn’t accept the president’s latest coronavirus stimulus offer.

“Even members of your own caucus, Madam Speaker, want to accept this deal, $1.8 trillion, Congressman Ro Khanna for example,” Blitzer said.

“What I say to you is, I don’t know why you’re always an apologist – and many of your colleagues – are apologists for the Republican position,” Pelosi fired back.

Haines was not impressed with her remarks, criticizing Pelosi for not providing an answer to Blitzer’s question.

“I found the exchange very frustrating because right now we live in a time where we can’t question an idea. If you question an idea, you are immediately accused of being an apologist for everything the other side stands for. And CNN, by the way, are not apologists for Trump,” Haines said.

“Rather than getting snarky and dismissing it because he was asking tough questions, and a good idea should be able to withstand question and challenge, and she did not prove to handle that very well.”