WATCH: Trump brags that authoritarians like Putin prefer him over Biden in bizarre rally rant

During a speech at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, this Monday, President Trump launched into a somewhat self-defeating narrative and said that when it comes to the 2020 election, authoritarian leaders around the world prefer him over Joe Biden.

“The only thing I can tell you for sure: President Xi from China, President Putin from Russia, Kim Jong-un, North Korea, and I could name 40 others, they’re sharp as a tack. They don’t want to deal with Sleepy Joe,” he said.

“One of them said to me, one of the leaders said, ‘We don’t want to deal with somebody that sleeps all the time,’” Trump claimed.

Watch the video below: