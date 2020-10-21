Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump campaign bans QAnon attire at North Carolina MAGA rally

Published

12 mins ago

on

QAnon conspiracy theorists attend a Trump rally (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is banning supporters from wearing QAnon attire during his campaign rally in North Carolina.

The president is traveling for a Wednesday rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina.

NBC News reporters Carol Lee and Amanda Golden recorded video of a Trump campaign worker telling supporters at the gate the list of prohibited items.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list includes bans on clothing with obscenities or QAnon messages.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump campaign bans QAnon attire at North Carolina MAGA rally

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign is banning supporters from wearing QAnon attire during his campaign rally in North Carolina.

The president is traveling for a Wednesday rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina.

NBC News reporters Carol Lee and Amanda Golden recorded video of a Trump campaign worker telling supporters at the gate the list of prohibited items.

The list includes bans on clothing with obscenities or QAnon messages.

A Trump campaign worker ahead of the President’s rally in Gastonia, NC, is informing attendees as they arrive at the main entrance that they cannot wear any QAnon attire.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Senate democrats to boycott Barrett vote — and will fill seats with women directly impacted by confirmation

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Senate democrats are planning to boycott the upcoming vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death.

https://twitter.com/JamesKosur/status/1319013440455909378

Asked Wednesday what would happen if Democrats don’t show up to Barrett’s hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “We’ll vote the nominee out.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republican megadonors are holding back their cash as November 3rd approaches

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

As the 2020 election draws to a close, conservatives in the financial community are growing increasingly wary of investing in Donald Trump's campaign for reelection, CNBC reports.

"People in the securities and investment industry pumped $20 million into his 2016 run for president, with most going toward super PACs backing his candidacy, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics," the report states. "That total doesn’t also include the millions of Wall Street contributions that went toward the president’s inauguration after he defeated Hillary Clinton."

But in this election cycle, donors have given Trump just over $13 million. Others who previously backed Trump financially have disappeared altogether.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE