WATCH: Trump campaign bans QAnon attire at North Carolina MAGA rally
President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is banning supporters from wearing QAnon attire during his campaign rally in North Carolina.
The president is traveling for a Wednesday rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina.
NBC News reporters Carol Lee and Amanda Golden recorded video of a Trump campaign worker telling supporters at the gate the list of prohibited items.
The list includes bans on clothing with obscenities or QAnon messages.
A Trump campaign worker ahead of the President’s rally in Gastonia, NC, is informing attendees as they arrive at the main entrance that they cannot wear any QAnon attire.
“No flags, no signs, no e-cigarettes, no clothing with obscenities, no QAnon attire…” w/ @carolelee pic.twitter.com/vnddhTewH1
— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) October 21, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
Senate democrats to boycott Barrett vote — and will fill seats with women directly impacted by confirmation
Senate democrats are planning to boycott the upcoming vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death.
https://twitter.com/JamesKosur/status/1319013440455909378
Asked Wednesday what would happen if Democrats don’t show up to Barrett’s hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “We’ll vote the nominee out.”
2020 Election
Republican megadonors are holding back their cash as November 3rd approaches
As the 2020 election draws to a close, conservatives in the financial community are growing increasingly wary of investing in Donald Trump's campaign for reelection, CNBC reports.
"People in the securities and investment industry pumped $20 million into his 2016 run for president, with most going toward super PACs backing his candidacy, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics," the report states. "That total doesn’t also include the millions of Wall Street contributions that went toward the president’s inauguration after he defeated Hillary Clinton."
But in this election cycle, donors have given Trump just over $13 million. Others who previously backed Trump financially have disappeared altogether.