WATCH: Trump gets slapped down by his own coronavirus testing czar

During an interview on NBC’s Today show, the Trump administration’s coronavirus testing czar broke with President Trump’s claim that rising virus cases are due to increased testing.

“We do believe and the data show that cases are going up. It’s not just a function of testing,” Adm. Brett Giroir said. “Yes, we’re getting more cases identified, but the cases are actually going up. And we know that, too, because hospitalizations are going up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has said more than once that that greater testing capacity is responsible for the latest nationwide spike in cases, tweeting on Monday that cases are increasing “because we TEST, TEST, TEST.”

Watch the video below: