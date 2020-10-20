WATCH: Trump had has microphone muted on Tuesday — at his own rally

At President Donald Trump’s Tuesday evening rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, a sound problem resulted in the president’s microphone being unexpectedly cut in the middle of his speech.

“I think we have every endorsement including New York’s Finest, New York City’s Finest, we love our—” Trump was saying. At that point, the microphone cut out, and the president continued talking inaudibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took several moments for technicians to restore the audio, at which point the president walked toward a row of sign-toting fans standing behind him.

Watch below: