WATCH: Trump supporter body slams 14-year-old during wild brawl involving GOP congressional candidate

In Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood this Wednesday, a teen girl tried to steal a sign that Republican U.S. Congressional Candidate Craig Keller was holding, prompting him to kick the girl and push her onto the street. When two of her friends tried to take the sign as well, Keller ran after them, KIRO7 reports.

“As soon as I started running, he grabbed my ankle. He pulled me to the ground, he pulled down my pants, like a good way down, and I just kept grabbing, so I kicked him, I tried kicking him off,” 14-year-old Mortikye Aylward, said.

When another teen stomped on the sign, Keller pushed him, saying, “It’s not your property.”

The teen who initially tried to steal the sign, 14-year-old Dean Aocina, was then grabbed by a man in a blue shirt and MAGA hat, who picked him up and slammed him to the ground.

“I didn’t even see him until he had wrapped his arms around me,” Aocina said.