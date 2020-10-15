Quantcast
WATCH: Trump supporter coughs on BLM protesters during angry confrontation

Published

1 min ago

on

In an incident that was captured on video near a Utah gas station, a man can been seen angrily confronting Black Lives Matter protesters, and then intentionally coughing in their direction.

The man, identified at Robert Brissette, can also be heard saying, “Black Lives don’t matter, all lives matter.” When he coughed at the protesters, two of them tried to strike him in the face.

In a post to Facebook, Brissette said the protester initiated the confrontation by mocking the pro-Trump flags he had on his truck.

After the incident, Brissette started a GoFundMe to raise money for “court costs,” but the fundraiser was removed after the video started going viral.

Watch the video below:


Continue Reading

Motel 6 fires agency after founder describes ad campaign as ‘too Black’

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Motel 6 fired its longtime advertiser after the agency's 88-year-old founder described a campaign pitch as "too Black."

Stan Richards made the remarks during an internal meeting at The Richards Group that was not attended by the clients, who learned about the statements later and fired the ad agency, reported Adweek.

"[The company was] outraged by the statements made about Motel 6 and our customers by a member of The Richards Group during one of its internal meetings," the motel chain said in a statement. "The comments were not only completely inaccurate, they are also in direct opposition of our values and beliefs as an organization.”

Continue Reading

‘Lunatic and hideous’: CNN’s Tapper buries Trump for pushing conspiracy theories about Biden killing Navy SEALs

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday once again raked President Donald Trump over the coals for promoting a deranged conspiracy theory about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden murdering a group of elite Navy SEALs.

Earlier this week, the president retweeted a conspiracy theorist who claims that Biden and former President Barack Obama murdered members of SEAL Team 6 to cover up for the fact that they didn't actually kill Osama bin Laden in 2011, and instead only took out his body double.

Trump promoted the conspiracy theory even though Robert O'Neill, the SEAL Team 6 member who claims to be the one who fired the shot that killed bin Laden, said that the theory is nonsense.

Continue Reading
 

‘I’m not happy’: Bill Barr’s future in the Trump administration seems at risk

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr has been so aggressive in his support of President Donald Trump that many pundits have described him as Trump's "fixer" — a word that was often used to describe Michael Cohen when he was still working for the Trump Organization and serving as Trump's personal attorney. But this week, Trump has expressed disappointment in Barr and refuses to say whether or not he will keep him as attorney general if he is reelected in November.

Continue Reading
 
 
