WATCH: Trump supporter coughs on BLM protesters during angry confrontation

In an incident that was captured on video near a Utah gas station, a man can been seen angrily confronting Black Lives Matter protesters, and then intentionally coughing in their direction.

The man, identified at Robert Brissette, can also be heard saying, “Black Lives don’t matter, all lives matter.” When he coughed at the protesters, two of them tried to strike him in the face.

In a post to Facebook, Brissette said the protester initiated the confrontation by mocking the pro-Trump flags he had on his truck.

After the incident, Brissette started a GoFundMe to raise money for “court costs,” but the fundraiser was removed after the video started going viral.

Watch the video below: