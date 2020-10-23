WATCH: Trump supporter gets tied up in knots defending president’s $750 income tax payments

A support of President Donald Trump this week struggled to defend the president paying just $750 per year in federal income tax.

During an interview with CNN correspondent Elle Reeve, a half-masked Trump supporter said that he wasn’t bothered by the president’s low tax bill because he figured all rich people pay so little in taxes.

“I would love to be able to comment on that,” he replied. “I don’t know. And it’s one of those situations where you and I can both sit here and say if we made that kind of money, you know, you’re going to play the tax game. It’s set for millionaires to play the game.”

Reeve then asked the supporter whether he thought it was right that a self-proclaimed billionaire like the president should pay so little.

“Would you want him to change it so millionaires couldn’t play that game?” she asked.

“Yeah,” he admitted. “In the grand scheme of things it would be great.”

Watch the video below.