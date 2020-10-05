Quantcast
WATCH: Trump takes off COVID mask before entering the White House with the virus

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump after removing his COVID-19 mask (screengrab).

President Donald Trump was airlifted from Walter Reed Medical Center to the White House on Monday after being hospitalized for nights with coronavirus.

Upon reaching the White House doors, Trump removed his COVID-19 mask despite still having the virus.

“The first thing the COVID-19 positive patient did when he arrived back in temporary housing was remove his mask, put it in his pocket,” MSNBC Brian Williams reported.

“Presumably he has to turn and go inside and come in contact with fellow humans,” he noted.

Watch:


