WATCH: Trump voter tells focus group that Biden may have used magic contact lenses to win debate

A Trump supporter recently told a focus group that he believed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden secretly used high-tech contact lenses to win the first 2020 presidential debate.

Writing in The Bulwark, professional messaging coach Rich Thau explains that he has been seeing more conspiracy theories about Biden pop up in answers to focus groups he’s conducted during the 2020 campaign.

In his most recent focus group that took place after last Tuesday’s debate, one Trump voter spouted a conspiracy theory that went beyond standard Trump voter conspiracy theories about Biden wearing a secret earpiece.

“I came across a couple theories that [Biden] was wired up, and they showed some evidence [at] that debate,” he said. “Also, somebody pointed out, possibly he was wearing contact lenses that were projecting things for him.”

Other voters in the focus group recited talking points from the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“This whole child predator ring that’s going around in Hollywood and how [Trump’s] got information on it and he may expose it,” one woman said. “That’s kind of important. I have a small child.”

Thau admits that he’s used to focus group voters saying ignorant things, but he said some of these latest comments “nearly broke my poker face.”

Watch video highlights of the focus group below.