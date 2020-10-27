Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump walked out of a 1990 interview with CNN when they asked about his finances

Published

1 min ago

on

Long before he became the president, Donald Trump was a business tycoon who had trouble holding onto his money.

As New York Times reporting on the president’s personal income tax records has shown, Trump throughout his career would frequently burn through money at a stunning rate throughout the 1990s, at one point reporting adjusted gross losses of nearly $1 billion per year in 1994 and 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tax records obtained by the Times show that things really started going downhill for Trump in 1990, when he reported a gross net loss of $400 million.

That very same year, the future president would conduct a contentious interview with CNN reporter Charles Feldman in which he’d eventually walk off after being questioned about his finances.

In a clip of the interview posted by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, Trump can be seen ranting to Feldman that libel laws are too protective of the media before going on to criticize him for purportedly “inaccurate” reporting.

“What was inaccurate so far?” Feldman asked.

“I thought your demeanor was inaccurate,” Trump responded. “I thought that questions you were posing to people in my organization were false and unfair.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Questions, by definition, can’t be inaccurate,” the reporter shot back.

Feldman then quoted some chatter he’d heard from multiple financial analysts questioning whether Trump’s prized Taj Mahal casino, which would undergo a prepackaged bankruptcy program just one year later.

“Do the interview with somebody else,” Trump said. “Really. You don’t need this. Do it with somebody else. Have a good time. Frankly, you’re a very negative guy, and I think it’s very unfair reporting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point he walked off the set.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker in Tennessee admits to prescribing opioids to his second cousin — who was also his lover

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Tennessee state Sen. Joey Hensley (R) is under investigation by a medical review board for providing opioids to family members, one of which was his second cousin -- who also happened to be his lover, the Tennessean reports.

Hensley, an anti-LGBT ideologue who wrote his state's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill, admits that he prescribed drugs for his relatives, but says he's the only doctor in town.

“There are not many people in the county who haven’t been to see Dr. Hensley, and she was one of them,” defense attorney David Steed said, adding, “Half of the county are Hensleys. Everyone there knows everyone. There were multiple relationships and the physician-patient relationship was only one and somewhat incidental to the others.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

West Virginia voter: ‘I’ll probably vote for Donald Trump’ because ‘he keeps the people to the TV set’

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

A group of West Virginia voters explained their voting choices to MSNBC on Monday.

"I don't have TV, I don't have internet," one woman said. "I'm pretty far behind. And I bet you a lot of around here are because we're poor. I don't know nothing about Joe [Biden]. I ain't never heard nothing about him at all. Donald Trump, I know a little bit about him because of the past couple of years."

"I'll probably vote for Donald Trump," Jeff Kibbey told MSNBC. "He keeps the people to the TV set."

"One, Trump is good," Francis Senter insisted. "Biden -- however you pronounce his name -- is good too. But like I say, I can't judge either one of them. It's the same community it ain't never going to change because if it was going to change it wouldn't look like this right here."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

White nationalist group ‘training for violence’ as Trump’s defeat grows likelier: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

On Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed from the collapse of groups that participated in the Charlottesville neo-Nazi riots, is preparing for civil unrest as they believe President Donald Trump's re-election is a lost cause.

"BuzzFeed News has received a cache of hundreds of messages exchanged by Patriot Front members on Rocket.Chat, an encrypted group messaging app," reported Jane Lytvynenko. "In logs of the chats, all from this year, around 280 members of the group discuss grandiose goals — creating a white ethnostate from the existing United States. The group wants to expel immigrants, people of color, and Jews, remaking the fabric of America."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE