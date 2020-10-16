WATCH: Trump whines about ‘totally crazy’ NBC host asking him about QAnon

During a speech in Fort Myers, Florida, this Friday, President Trump sarcastically quipped that he “has a nice pleasurable evening” during his town hall event on NBC News Thursday night.

“I had somebody going totally crazy last night,” Trump said of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, who moderated the event.

“I told you, I told you that,” Trump said, impersonating Guthrie. “She told me. I go, okay, I’ll believe you, right. No, but I understand that word very well after last night. That’s what the word is.”

“Another evening in paradise, I call it,” Trump added.

During the town hall event, Guthrie had asked Trump whether he believed in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that prominent politicians and celebrities are secret Satan worshippers involved in an international child sex abuse ring.

“I know nothing about QAnon,” Trump responded.

“I just told you,” Guthrie fired back.

