WATCH: Trump whines about ‘totally crazy’ NBC host asking him about QAnon

During a speech in Fort Myers, Florida, this Friday, President Trump sarcastically quipped that he “has a nice pleasurable evening” during his town hall event on NBC News Thursday night.
“I had somebody going totally crazy last night,” Trump said of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, who moderated the event.
“I told you, I told you that,” Trump said, impersonating Guthrie. “She told me. I go, okay, I’ll believe you, right. No, but I understand that word very well after last night. That’s what the word is.”
“Another evening in paradise, I call it,” Trump added.
During the town hall event, Guthrie had asked Trump whether he believed in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that prominent politicians and celebrities are secret Satan worshippers involved in an international child sex abuse ring.
“I know nothing about QAnon,” Trump responded.
“I just told you,” Guthrie fired back.
Watch the video below:
Health officials in Montana are sounding the alarm as the state sees a record number of increased COVID-19 cases threatening to overwhelm the local health care system. In total, there are now 21, 595 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Oct. 16. So far 235 people have died of the virus and 986 hospitalizations have occurred.
An outdoor concert held on Oct. 3 in Helena is now being blamed for several new COVID-19 cases in the state. Republican candidate for governor U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte attended the concert. The state did approve the event, but it took some heat as the COVID-19 public health regulations limit public events to less than 250 people.
During a speech in Florida on Friday, President Donald J. Trump ranted about Venezuela and what he referred to as "evil" CNN. He was meant to speak on the topic of "protecting seniors," but veered in a different direction entirely.
"I don't know if suburban women... suburban women want security. They want safety, they want law and order, they want their homes to be protected," Trump said. "His socialist ideology - ideology that they will use and and indoctrinate our youth with, it’s like poisonous anti-American propaganda. The plan by Washington Democrats to give amnesty and free health care to illegal border crossers will obliterate Medicare, bankrupt your Social Security, robbing you of the benefits that you paid for your entire life.