Watch Trump’s unhinged meltdown when asked about his white supremacist supporters at town hall

President Donald Trump lashed out at NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie during NBC’s town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Trump complained about being asked whether he would denounce the white supremacists who support his campaign.

“You always do this,” Trump complained.

“You didn’t ask Joe Biden whether he denounces Antifa,” Trump said of the antifascists who oppose his white supremacist supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump went on to claim he was unfamiliar with the QAnon conspiracy theory being pushed by his supporters.

“I know nothing about QAnon,” Trump claimed.

Trump attended the town hall after refusing to participate in the second presidential debate.

Watch: