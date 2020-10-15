Watch Trump’s unhinged meltdown when asked about his white supremacist supporters at town hall
President Donald Trump lashed out at NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie during NBC’s town hall meeting on Wednesday.
Trump complained about being asked whether he would denounce the white supremacists who support his campaign.
“You always do this,” Trump complained.
“You didn’t ask Joe Biden whether he denounces Antifa,” Trump said of the antifascists who oppose his white supremacist supporters.
Trump went on to claim he was unfamiliar with the QAnon conspiracy theory being pushed by his supporters.
“I know nothing about QAnon,” Trump claimed.
Trump attended the town hall after refusing to participate in the second presidential debate.
Fast-talking Trump stumbles at Town Hall: Can’t or won’t say when he last tested negative before testing positive
President Donald Trump either couldn't or wouldn't tell voters watching NBC News' town hall Thursday night when his last negative test was before he tested positive.
He also couldn't or wouldn't tell NBC's Savannah Guthrie if he was tested the day of his debate with former vice president Joe Biden.
"Possibly I did. Possibly I didn't," he said.
"I don't know. I don't even remember," he added when asked a similat question.
"I probably did," he finally claimed.
Trump also said Guthrie could ask his doctors who would give her a "perfect" answer.
Inside the Trump administration’s coverup at the Cleveland Clinic
The Cleveland Clinic boasted that co-hosting the first presidential debate along with Case Western Reserve University was an honor for both institutions and the city. As the health security adviser to the Commission on Presidential Debates, it publicized protocols to protect everyone at their site on the Health Education Campus and at subsequent debates. It knew those protocols would also protect members of the public with whom all attendees would later come into contact.
Americans have always spun tales of conspiracy — but Trump takes delusion to a new level
News is "faked"; elections are "rigged"; a "deep state" plots a "coup"; Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died suspiciously in bed with a pillow over his face; aides of ex-president Barack Obama conspire to undermine foreign policy from a "war room"; Obama himself was a Muslim mole; the National Park Service lied about the size of the crowd at the president's inauguration; conspiracies are afoot in nearly every department and agency of the executive branch, including the State Department, the CIA, the Justice Department, the Federal Drug Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI ("What are they hiding?"). Thus saith, and maybe even believeth, the president of the United States.