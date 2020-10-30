We may be entering the ‘most turbulent decade for America since the 1850s’ — no matter what happens next week
With Election Day 2020 only four days away, millions of American voters are wondering whether former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States or President Donald Trump — despite trailing Biden in so many polls — will manage to pull off a reelection victory in the Electoral College. Whatever the outcome on Tuesday, November 3, journalist Ronald Brownstein is warning that the political tensions in the U.S. will not be going away anytime soon. And Brownstein, in an article published in The Atlantic on October 30, lays out some reasons why he believes the 2020s could be as “turbulent” for the country as the 1850s.
“If Joe Biden beats Donald Trump decisively next week,” Brownstein explains, “this election may be remembered as a hinge point in American history: the moment when a clear majority of voters acknowledged that there’s no turning back from America’s transformation into a nation of kaleidoscopic diversity, a future that doesn’t rely on a backward-facing promise to make America great again. But that doesn’t mean the voters who embody the nation’s future are guaranteed a lasting victory over those who feel threatened by it.”
Brownstein goes on to argue that in 2020, Republicans and Democrats aren’t divided by “class or region” as much as they are divided by “attitudes toward the propulsive demographic, cultural and economic shifts remaking 21st-Century America.”
“Republicans have grown more reliant on support from mostly White and Christian constituencies and the exurban, small-town and rural communities that have been the least touched and most unnerved by cultural and economic transitions: growing diversity in race, religion and sexual orientation; evolving roles for women; and the move from an industrial economy to one grounded in the Information Age,” Brownstein notes. “Democrats have become the party of the people and places most immersed in, and welcoming of, those shifts: people of color, Millennials and members of Generation Z, secular adults who don’t identify with any religious tradition, and college-educated White professionals — all of them clustered in the nation’s largest metropolitan centers.”
Trump’s critics — from liberals, progressives and centrists to right-wing Never Trump conservatives — will breathe a huge sigh of relief if Biden defeats Trump on Election Night. But Brownstein cautions that even if November 3 brings a “decisive Democratic win,” Republicans have “erected a series of defenses” against the “coming demographic wave” — and the 2020s could become “the most turbulent decade for America since the 1850s, when a very similar dynamic unfolded.”
Brownstein notes, “Even in the unlikely, but not inconceivable, event that Trump squeezes out another Electoral College victory, it seems almost certain that Biden will win the national popular vote. If he does, Democrats will have won the most votes in seven of the past eight presidential elections. No party has managed that since the formation of the modern party system in 1828.”
The journalist stresses, however, that even if Democrats become the majority in the executive and legislative branches of the federal government, Republicans could have a right-wing Supreme Court majority for decades to come.
“With the oldest members of that Republican bloc only in their early 70s, this conservative Court majority could easily persist through the entire decade of the 2020s,” Brownstein points out. “Unless Democrats pursue legislation to change the Court’s structure, the oldest Millennials might turn 50 before the current conservative majority is dislodged. These same flammable ingredients were present in the 1850s, when a rising majority found it impossible to impose its agenda because of all the structural obstacles laid down by the retreating minority.”
The divisions in the U.S. were so bitter in the 1850s that the country ended up in a civil war.
Becoming more of a minority party, Brownstein argues, could make the GOP of the 2020s become even more “reactionary” — and in an “1850s scenario,” he says, “the Republican coalition remains centered on culturally conservative White Americans who grow more embittered and radical as evidence mounts that they cannot stop the emerging majority from instituting its agenda.”
Brownstein concludes his article by stressing that the United States’ political divisions won’t end on Election Night 2020, whatever the outcome.
“The 2020 election has been among the most vitriolic and divisive America has ever experienced, with the prospect of further disruption and even violence still lingering in its aftermath,” Brownstein writes. “But all of that may be just the opening bell for a decade that tests the nation’s cohesion like few others ever have.”
2020 Election
Don Trump Jr. inadvertently made a strong case for his father to be driven from office: columnist
Reacting to Don Trump Jr. blurting out that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is down to “almost nothing," on Fox News when deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,000 in a day, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent claimed the president's son made a strong case for the ending of his father's presidency.
The oldest son of the president appeared with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday night and went on a frantic rant about the coronavirus -- accusing the media and medical authorities of overstating the dangers of the health crisis that killed almost 230,000 Americans with infection rates surging upward.
2020 Election
Do suburban women like Trump? Polls say no
President Donald Trump is pleading with suburban American women to vote for him but with the election just four days away the polls suggest his appeal is falling on deaf ears.
"Can I ask you to do me a favor, suburban women? Will you please like me?" Trump said at a rally this month in Pennsylvania. "Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?"
The Republican president may insist that "women really like Trump," but the polls paint a different picture with Democratic candidate Joe Biden often leading by more than 20 points among suburban women.
Four years ago Hillary Clinton, the first woman to have a real shot at the White House, won a majority of the women's vote -- except for white women.
2020 Election
Melania teams up with Log Cabin Republicans to spread huge whopper that Donald Trump is pro-LGBTQ
First Lady Melania Trump and the Log Cabin Republicans are pushing a dangerous lie that the President, Donald Trump, is pro-LGBTQ. Trump's record of working to destroy the hard-won rights and protections gained under the Obama administration is extensive, and his refusal to acknowledge or support LGBTQ people over the years is damning. In many real ways Trump has harmed LGBTQ people in this country. The fact is, Donald Trump is the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.