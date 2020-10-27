West Virginia voter: ‘I’ll probably vote for Donald Trump’ because ‘he keeps the people to the TV set’

A group of West Virginia voters explained their voting choices to MSNBC on Monday.

“I don’t have TV, I don’t have internet,” one woman said. “I’m pretty far behind. And I bet you a lot of around here are because we’re poor. I don’t know nothing about Joe [Biden]. I ain’t never heard nothing about him at all. Donald Trump, I know a little bit about him because of the past couple of years.”

“I’ll probably vote for Donald Trump,” Jeff Kibbey told MSNBC. “He keeps the people to the TV set.”

“One, Trump is good,” Francis Senter insisted. “Biden — however you pronounce his name — is good too. But like I say, I can’t judge either one of them. It’s the same community it ain’t never going to change because if it was going to change it wouldn’t look like this right here.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.