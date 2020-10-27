West Virginia voter said she expected Trump to help with coal miner jobs — but he’s done nothing
There were 100 million eligible voters in 2016 who didn’t vote then, and they are the largest bloc of voters who could shift the election if they got to the polls
The top county with the most non-voters is McDowell County, West Virginia. The state is also the lowest-voting state in the country. Interviewing some of the residents there, NBC News’ Morgan Radford said that President Donald Trump won the county with about 4,000 votes to Hillary Clinton’s over 1,000 votes. There were 11,000 people who didn’t vote at all.
As they head to the polls this year, they’re still just as discouraged as they were before.
April Austin said all she does is go home and go to work. “I don’t have a TV. I don’t have internet,” she said. “Well, I have internet but I don’t have anything to get on the internet with, you know what I mean? So, I’m pretty far behind. And I bet you a lot of us around here are, because we’re poor.”
She said that she didn’t know anything about Vice President Joe Biden because he hadn’t been there to visit.
“Donald Trump, I know a bit about him just because of the past couple of years,” she said.
Brandi Cecil said that she liked how Trump started out being all about the coal mines and helping miners.
“But after I’d done some more research, he’s only created 200 jobs while he’s been in office for the coal miners,” Cecil said, noting her husband is a coal miner.
Biden she said, has been honest with them that they may not get coal jobs back but he’ll work to help put them in other jobs, “and that makes me feel good.”
Jeff Kibbey said that he’s probably going to vote for Trump because “he keeps the people to the TV set.”
Zack Kuhn doesn’t anticipate that voting for Biden or Trump will help the city of Welch, WV. But nothing has changed in the town in the past three or four presidents, he said. He doesn’t anticipate anything changing in the future.
See the full interviews below:
On MSNBC's Deadline White House Tuesday, correspondent Cal Perry spoke with a militia leader in Kentucky who denied that carrying a Confederate flag was a form of racism.
"There are photos of you carrying Confederate flags," Perry said.
"Some people don't. People in my group are Puerto Rico, Blacks, Cubans, I've got a mixture," said Tara Brandau of the National Patriotic Defense Team militia.
In a startling moment during his Michigan rally Tuesday, President Donald Trump implied that the militia that attempted to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was maybe or maybe not all that big of a problem.
“People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t," Trump told his rally.
It's a commonly used tactic by Trump to say things like "people say" or "some say" or raise hypotheticals so that it gives him the ability to say "I don't think that, people do." But he has never been able to cite the actual person that said that to him.
In this case, one would assume all political leaders would oppose kidnapping and killing a political leader regardless of the party to which he or she belongs. In Ohio they've opted for a gentler approach, merely trying to recall Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for his mask mandate.
President Donald Trump is drawing ire from women as his closing message to female voters is, "We’re getting your husbands back to work!"
Trump made the statement to a cheering crowd in Michigan Tuesday, though he didn't clarify what women should do if they work outside of the home and have been laid off due to the pandemic. It also appears the president has decided to ignore unmarried women entirely.
