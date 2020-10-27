West Virginia voter said she expected Trump to help with coal miner jobs — but he’s done nothing

There were 100 million eligible voters in 2016 who didn’t vote then, and they are the largest bloc of voters who could shift the election if they got to the polls

The top county with the most non-voters is McDowell County, West Virginia. The state is also the lowest-voting state in the country. Interviewing some of the residents there, NBC News’ Morgan Radford said that President Donald Trump won the county with about 4,000 votes to Hillary Clinton’s over 1,000 votes. There were 11,000 people who didn’t vote at all.

As they head to the polls this year, they’re still just as discouraged as they were before.

April Austin said all she does is go home and go to work. “I don’t have a TV. I don’t have internet,” she said. “Well, I have internet but I don’t have anything to get on the internet with, you know what I mean? So, I’m pretty far behind. And I bet you a lot of us around here are, because we’re poor.”

She said that she didn’t know anything about Vice President Joe Biden because he hadn’t been there to visit.

“Donald Trump, I know a bit about him just because of the past couple of years,” she said.

Brandi Cecil said that she liked how Trump started out being all about the coal mines and helping miners.

“But after I’d done some more research, he’s only created 200 jobs while he’s been in office for the coal miners,” Cecil said, noting her husband is a coal miner.

Biden she said, has been honest with them that they may not get coal jobs back but he’ll work to help put them in other jobs, “and that makes me feel good.”

Jeff Kibbey said that he’s probably going to vote for Trump because “he keeps the people to the TV set.”

Zack Kuhn doesn’t anticipate that voting for Biden or Trump will help the city of Welch, WV. But nothing has changed in the town in the past three or four presidents, he said. He doesn’t anticipate anything changing in the future.

See the full interviews below: