‘What am I missing?’: Amy Coney Barrett unable to name five freedoms in First Amendment
Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday struggled to name the five freedoms that are protected by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.
During her confirmation hearing, a Republican senator queried the Supreme Court nominee about her views on the First Amendment.
“What are the five freedoms of the First Amendment?” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) asked.
“Speech, religion, press, assembly,” Barrett replied, counting with her fingers. “I don’t know. What am I missing?”
“Redress or protest,” Sasse offered.
“OK,” Barrett replied.
“Why is there one amendment that has these five freedoms clustered?” Sasse continued. “Why do they hang together?”
“Um, I don’t know what you’re getting at,” Barrett said.
Watch the video below from PBS.
2020 Election
Another one of Trump’s election cheating schemes just imploded
Despite days of a seemingly steroid-addled Donald Trump raving about alleged conspiracies against him on Twitter and to any right wing pundit who would listen, it appears Attorney General Bill Barr — usually so indulgent of Trump's various crimes and corrupt schemes — has decided not to arrest a slate of Trump's political opponents on falsified charges.
This article was originally published at Salon
"'Unmasking' probe commissioned by Barr concludes without charges or any public report," blares the headline at the Washington Post. With that, another of Trump's hopes that he could abuse his powers to manufacture an "October surprise" to save his re-election goes up in smoke.
2020 Election
Bar owner who hosted Trump Jr is now in ICU with COVID — and wants to punch the president
Wisconsin bar owner Mark Schultz, 64, is in the ICU with COVID-19 after hosting Donald Trump, Jr. at his establishment last March.
"I don’t worry much about me, but I got a 10-year-old son and my fiancée — that’s all I care about," he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via phone in between coughing and struggles with shortened breath. "My family is all at home. They are all worried about me. I don’t want them to worry about me... I don’t want them to go through this. I hope I get to go home."
2020 Election
‘I’m not happy!’ Trump starts to turn on Bill Barr after his Russiagate probes repeatedly flop
In an interview with Newsmax TV that will air Wednesday night on "Greg Kelly Reports," President Donald J. Trump is refusing to confirm whether Attorney General William Barr will remain in his position should he manage a second term win.
Trump reportedly said, it's "too early" to determine his staffing question surrounding Barr and added, "I'm not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I'm not happy."
The "I'm not happy" comment stemmed from a report earlier Wednesday in which U.S. Attorney John Bash found no wrongdoing regarding the Russia probe involing the Obama administration.