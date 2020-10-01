Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Where is this river?’ Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefing goes haywire as she’s pressed over bizarre Trump rant

Published

14 mins ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany (Fox News/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany struggled on Thursday to back up President Donald Trump’s claims that several ballots had been found floating in a river.

The trouble started when Fox News Radio reporter Jon Decker asked McEnany to justify some of the president’s wild claims being thrown around about mail-in ballots.

“The other day he said, ‘They found a lot of ballots in a river,'” Decker began. “Who is they?”

ADVERTISEMENT

McEnany claimed that the president was referring to reports that a bag of mail in Wisconsin, which included some absentee ballots, had ended up in a ditch.

Decker wouldn’t let her off the hook, however.

“In this particular statement, who is ‘they’ who found those ballots and where is this river?” he asked.

“The local authorities and it was a ditch in Wisconsin!” she snapped back, before accusing him of “missing the forest through the trees” by asking her to verify the president’s claims.

“I like to report accurately in the news,” Decker shot back. “When the president says ‘they found a lot of ballots in a river,’ I simply want to know where the river is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, you simply want to ignore the fact of the matter!” McEnany replied. “You are ignoring the problem here!”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Where is this river?’ Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefing goes haywire as she’s pressed over bizarre Trump rant

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany struggled on Thursday to back up President Donald Trump's claims that several ballots had been found floating in a river.

The trouble started when Fox News Radio reporter Jon Decker asked McEnany to justify some of the president's wild claims being thrown around about mail-in ballots.

"The other day he said, 'They found a lot of ballots in a river,'" Decker began. "Who is they?"

McEnany claimed that the president was referring to reports that a bag of mail in Wisconsin, which included some absentee ballots, had ended up in a ditch.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany rages at Fox News reporter for repeatedly asking the White House to condemn white supremacists

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

A Fox News correspondent grilled White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany over President Donald Trump's refusal to disavow white supremacists.

The president demurred when asked to do so during the first presidential debate, and continued to equivocate when pressed again afterward, and White House correspondent John Roberts asked the press secretary to disavow those hate groups.

"I would like to ask you for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection, as the person who speaks for the president, does the president denounce white supremacists?" Roberts asked during Thursday's briefing.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump just revealed his total lunacy to the entire world

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

So what was happening while we were distracted by Trump’s debate performance?

First of all, his tax returns, publicized by the New York Times since Sunday, have taken a back seat to his support for the white supremacist gang the Proud Boys and his attacks on a peaceful election.

Second, coronavirus news is not getting the airtime it should. More than a million people around the world have died of Covid-19, including more than 205,000 Americans. Florida is seeing a surge in new cases since Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order allowing restaurants and bars to reopen. The Midwest is also in a surge, with record numbers of new cases in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Kansas. Wisconsin hospitals are nearing capacity and South Dakota has the highest rate of spread in the country. Experts worry about a dramatic rise in cases as cold weather settles in.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE