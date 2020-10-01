‘Where is this river?’ Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefing goes haywire as she’s pressed over bizarre Trump rant

“In this particular statement, who is ‘they’ who found those ballots and where is this river?” he asked.
“The local authorities and it was a ditch in Wisconsin!” she snapped back, before accusing him of “missing the forest through the trees” by asking her to verify the president’s claims.
“I like to report accurately in the news,” Decker shot back. “When the president says ‘they found a lot of ballots in a river,’ I simply want to know where the river is.”
“No, you simply want to ignore the fact of the matter!” McEnany replied. “You are ignoring the problem here!”
A Fox News correspondent grilled White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany over President Donald Trump's refusal to disavow white supremacists.
The president demurred when asked to do so during the first presidential debate, and continued to equivocate when pressed again afterward, and White House correspondent John Roberts asked the press secretary to disavow those hate groups.
"I would like to ask you for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection, as the person who speaks for the president, does the president denounce white supremacists?" Roberts asked during Thursday's briefing.
So what was happening while we were distracted by Trump’s debate performance?
First of all, his tax returns, publicized by the New York Times since Sunday, have taken a back seat to his support for the white supremacist gang the Proud Boys and his attacks on a peaceful election.
Second, coronavirus news is not getting the airtime it should. More than a million people around the world have died of Covid-19, including more than 205,000 Americans. Florida is seeing a surge in new cases since Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order allowing restaurants and bars to reopen. The Midwest is also in a surge, with record numbers of new cases in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Kansas. Wisconsin hospitals are nearing capacity and South Dakota has the highest rate of spread in the country. Experts worry about a dramatic rise in cases as cold weather settles in.