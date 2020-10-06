White House aides stopped Trump from going to Oval Office: report

White House advisers have reportedly prevented the president of the United States from going to the Oval Office because of his COVID-19 infection.

Sources told Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs that President Donald Trump intended to work in the West Wing’s Oval Office on Tuesday, less than one day after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center.

The move “triggered” a discussion among his aides, according to the report. As of early Monday afternoon, the president had not entered the Oval Office and was instead holed up in the White House’s residence.