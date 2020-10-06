White House backs down on COVID vaccine before election day: report
President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted to voters that a COVID-19 vaccine could be released before the 2020 election.
On Monday, it was reported that the White House was blockading FDA guidelines that would make it unlikely that a vaccine could be released before election day.
After public outrage, the White House has apparently backed down.
“The White House endorsed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s plans for assessing whether a Covid-19 vaccine should be given widely, casting aside objections to requirements that would likely mean a shot won’t be cleared until after Election Day,” The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing “people familiar with the matter said.”
“For two weeks, Trump administration officials had expressed opposition to the plan, in large part because it called for a two-month observation period to see whether people who got the vaccine had suffered negative side effects, The Wall Street Journal has reported. That two-month waiting period would make it all but certain that any vaccine couldn’t be approved for use in the U.S. before the election, a target that President Trump had been aiming for.
NJ Gov tells Cory Booker’s opponent he’s ‘in outer space’ not quarantining post-Trump fundraiser
Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Rik Mehta embarked on a war of words Monday over the subject of whether or not attendees at President Donald J. Trump's Bedminster fundraiser should have quarantined to help suppress the spread of COVID-19. Mehta was one of 206 attendees at Trump's fundraiser.
Dow dives more than 300 points after Trump abruptly kills COVID stimulus negotiations
In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, President Donald J. Trump said he is ending negotiations with congressional Democrats regarding a follow-up COVID-19 stimulus bill until after the presidential election.
Trump tweeted, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
Following his messaging, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 400 points lower, or more than 1%, after reporting an upward trend of more than 200 points earlier in the day. Similarly, CNBC reported the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were lower by 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.