White House briefed right-wing organization on coronavirus in February — sparking stock sell-off: report
The New York Times reported Wednesday that at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House briefed a conservative group about the impending threat and it resulted in a mass stock sell-off. To the public, Trump declared that the coronavirus was “very much under control” and that the “Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020
Hours earlier, senior members of Trump’s economic team were privately communicating with the Hoover Institution, a right-wing organization whose mission is to “secure and safeguard peace, improve the human condition, and limit government intrusion into the lives of individuals.”
The next day, board members — many of them Republican donors — received another private message, this time from Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council. After bosting on CNBC that the virus was contained in the U.S. and “it’s pretty close to airtight,” Kudlow told the donors privately that although it was “contained in the U.S.,” to date, “…we just don’t know,” The New York Times reported.
U.S. stocks were already spiraling after the warning from a federal public health official that the virus was likely to spread, and traders perked up when they noticed that Trump’s aides were giving wealthy party donors an early warning of a pathogen Trump claimed was “very much under control.” It just didn’t seem to add up.
Two days after Trump’s tweet claiming the stock market was looking “very good,” an email was sent to trading firms and the U.S. stock markets fell close to 300 points from their high the previous week.
Currently, the government is investigating financial transactions made in early February — before the market spiraled — by Senator Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina, who was forced to step aside as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee in May over the inquiry. The New York Times reported that “Burr sold stock after he received government briefings about the looming health and economic crisis from the pandemic.”
2020 Election
Michael Cohen is writing a second book because ‘Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice’
President Donald J. Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen is writing a second book detailing the politicization of the Department of Justice under his former boss.
“It is fair and accurate to state that President Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice,” Cohen, said in an interview while promoting his book. His first publication was called, "Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” which was a number one New York Times bestseller.
2020 Election
BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett caught in another scandal for failing to disclose politics to the Senate
CNN reported Wednesday that there are at least seven additional talks not listed on public calendars from the University of Notre Dame's law school that involved Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Missing on the Senate paperwork was a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, according to a CNN KFile review.
Barrett is listed as participating in the newly discovered talks from 2004 to 2013 and involve panel participation on religion in the public square, a speech to a student religious society, a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, a roundtable on the Constitution, a faculty colloquium, a student scholarship symposium, and an event sponsored by Notre Dame's Women's Legal Forum.
2020 Election
Neal Katyal rips Bill Barr for ‘unforgivable’ corruption: ‘Totally reprehensible’
In an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber Wednesday, Neal Katyal said Bill Barr's corrupt treatment of the U.S. judicial system and its policies were "unforgivable" and "totally reprehensible."
During the Obama Administration, Katyal served as acting Solicitor General of the United States. Previously, Katyal served as an attorney in the Solicitor General's office, and as Principal Deputy Solicitor General in the U.S. Justice Department.
"It's absolutely totally reprehensible," Katyal said. "When you're in the federal government, whether the attorney general or the president or White House or whatever, if you're conscious of the awesome powers you have as you go and slander someone and say you've unmasked me or you've done this unfairly or committed crimes, that's for anyone that's reprehensible, but to do it to our loyal servants of the United States Government is just unforgivable and, you know, they just throw this dirt."