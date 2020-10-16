White House feud with the Pentagon spills into the public as Trump struggles to achieve a campaign promise
A public dispute between National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Army Gen. Mark Milley ramped up this Friday over the U.S. military’s presence in Afghanistan, less than a week after the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said conflicting messages from the White House about a possible future withdrawal was “speculation,” US News reports.
“That is not speculation,” O’Brien said on Friday. “That is the order of the commander in chief.”
Recent reports say that President Trump is looking to begin withdrawing troops from certain parts of the region, regardless of the consequences on the ground.
“Earlier this month, O’Brien said the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan would drop from its current level of roughly 4,500 down to 2,500 by early next year,” US News reports. “Trump tweeted shortly afterward that the U.S. ‘should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!’ leading many to interpret that post as an order for a full withdrawal by the end of the year – as the president has done previously regarding other conflict zones, like Syria.”
Responding to Milley saying he was just speculating, O’Brien said, “When I’m speaking, I speak for the president. I think that’s what the Pentagon is doing.”
“I think what the president was doing is he was expressing the same desire I think every president since the Revolutionary War has said. All presidents want all troops, all GIs, home by Christmas,” O’Brien said, adding that “if the conditions permit it, we’d love to get out earlier. That’s the desire the president was expressing.”
Read the full report over at US News.
Breaking Banner
‘Is this for real?’ Melania Trump’s ‘aggrieved and self-pitying’ White House blog blows up in her face
First lady Melania Trump is airing her personal grievances on the White House website to the astonishment of readers.
President Donald Trump's wife bashed her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who recently published a tell-all book about the first lady and her family, in a blog post on the official White House website, reported Politico.
“As a country, we cannot continue to get lost in the noise of negativity and encourage ambition by those who seek only to promote themselves,” Melania Trump wrote.
White House feud with the Pentagon spills into the public as Trump struggles to achieve a campaign promise
A public dispute between National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Army Gen. Mark Milley ramped up this Friday over the U.S. military's presence in Afghanistan, less than a week after the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said conflicting messages from the White House about a possible future withdrawal was "speculation," US News reports.
"That is not speculation," O'Brien said on Friday. "That is the order of the commander in chief."
Recent reports say that President Trump is looking to begin withdrawing troops from certain parts of the region, regardless of the consequences on the ground.
2020 Election
Republican secretary of state blows off Trump’s claims of voter mail fraud
Appearing in CNN with host John King the Republican secretary of state for the state of Washington laughed at comments Donald Trump made during his Thursday night town hall where he predicted widespread voter fraud due to mail-in voting, saying she had no worries about it at all.
Speaking with host King, Secretary of State Kim Wyman was pressed to describe any problems she sees coming in November's election.
"Kim Wyman thank you for your time again," King began. "You're the expert since you've been at it for so long in Washington. I was reading the transcript of an interview you did, you can handle this but what strikes you as the vitriol. You're a Republican, but the nation's top Republican is saying fraud, rigged, saying things that are frankly wrong, correct?"