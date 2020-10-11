Quantcast
White House has pivoted on the stimulus so many times they’re turning in circles: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump (Photos By Michael Candelori/Shutterstock and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump keeps pivoting on the coronavirus stimulus and seems to be turning in circles at this point.

It was just last week that Trump told Congress and Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin that their talks over the stimulus were “over.”

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

After it became clear that the rest of the country needed help, Trump appeared to scramble to restart the talks again. However, this time, he only wants the “sexy” parts of the bill, not the boring pieces, like helping cities and states struggling to stay afloat while spending buckets to help protect people from the coronavirus.

“In a letter to Congress sent Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked lawmakers to first pass legislation allowing the Trump administration to redirect about $130 billion in unused funding from the Paycheck Protection Program intended for small businesses while negotiations continue on a broader relief effort,” said the Washington Post.

Democrats passed the stimulus bill in May 2020, but the Republicans waited until it was too late to make a deal, assuming that the coronavirus would somehow disappear as the weather warmed. It didn’t, and states have struggled to keep up ever since.

“Now is the time for us to come together and immediately vote on a bill to allow us to spend the unused Paycheck Protection Program funds while we continue to work toward a comprehensive package,” Meadows and Mnuchin said in a letter to Congress.

“The heart of the matter is: Can we allow the virus to rage on and ignore science, as the administration proposes, or will they accept the scientific strategic plan in the Heroes Act to crush the virus?” Pelosi told her colleagues.

It’s unclear why the White House is now saying it’s time to “come together” when Trump called off the talks entirely.

See the letter below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
