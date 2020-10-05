White House housekeepers test positive for COVID-19 after virus continues to spread

The support staff in the White House mansion are starting to test positive for COVID-19 after the president, first lady, and the staff in the West Wing has spread the virus around the building.

The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman explained that two housekeepers have tested positive. They reportedly didn’t come in contact with the president or the first family, which is concerning as it means the virus has spread through the building. Trump’s team frequently doesn’t wear masks in public nor do they wear them inside the halls of the White House. They assumed that because they are tested daily, they are safe.

The Coronavirus Task Force and the CDC told people to wear masks for exactly this reason.

“When their tests came back positive, they were told to use ‘discretion’ in discussing it,” said Haberman.

The housekeepers certainly won’t get the same standard of medical care that Trump did at Walter Reed.

