White House official Jared Kushner brings on campaign aide to ‘offer strategic advice’: report

Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is a White House official, but guided a campaign hiring decision, according to a new report by Axios.

“In recent days, Jared Kushner has brought back 2016 Republican National Committee chief of staff Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice to the Trump campaign,” Axios reported, citing “two senior administration officials and a senior campaign official briefed on the move.”

“A senior administration official said Kushner made the decision in conjunction with RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel,” Axios reported. “Several campaign advisers have told me that they believe this coordination between the campaign and the RNC has not worked well in recent months, especially following Brad Parscale’s demotion as campaign manager.”