White House official Jared Kushner brings on campaign aide to ‘offer strategic advice’: report
Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is a White House official, but guided a campaign hiring decision, according to a new report by Axios.
“In recent days, Jared Kushner has brought back 2016 Republican National Committee chief of staff Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice to the Trump campaign,” Axios reported, citing “two senior administration officials and a senior campaign official briefed on the move.”
“A senior administration official said Kushner made the decision in conjunction with RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel,” Axios reported. “Several campaign advisers have told me that they believe this coordination between the campaign and the RNC has not worked well in recent months, especially following Brad Parscale’s demotion as campaign manager.”
Trump says he’ll blame governor if he loses Florida: ‘I’ll fire him, somehow’
During his campaign stop in Ocala, Fla. Friday, President Donald J. Trump asked for a favor - or else.
"Hey Ron, are we gonna win the state please?" Trump said. "You know, if we don't win it, I'm blaming the governor. I'll fire him somehow."
Trump was referencing Gov. Ronald Dion DeSanti (R-FL).
Pfizer pours cold water on Trump’s scheme to release a COVID vaccine before election day: report
In a statement posted to Pfizer's website Friday, chief executive Dr. Albert Bourla ruled out that a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready before Election Day on Nov. 3. President Donald J. Trump once called Bourla a "great guy," but the jury is out now on what he'll say with this new development.
"As I’ve said before, we are operating at the speed of science. This means we may know whether or not our vaccine is effective by the end of October," Bourla said. "To do so, we must accumulate a certain number of COVID-19 cases in our trial to compare the effectiveness of the vaccine in vaccinated individuals to those who received a placebo. Since we must wait for a certain number of cases to occur, this data may come earlier or later based on changes in the infection rates."
Trump’s smell, the Star Trek vote and Superman: this week on the campaign trail
Every day is a high-stakes battle for Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the United States hurtles towards the November 3 vote, but this week also produced another bountiful array of weird and wonderful election news.
What does Trump smell of?The big question of the 2020 election finally got asked, and answered.
The president emits wafts of "quite expensive aftershave and not overly done, just a light, gentle aroma," Piers Morgan told a Guardian interviewer who said he had always wondered about Trump's cologne.
"You imagine he'd smell like some flamboyant nightclub owner in the 70s, but he doesn't," Morgan added. "You get a whiff of hairspray, because it is permanently coiffured."